DraftKings Launches Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative

"After serving our country, veterans face unique challenges in navigating the civilian job market and finding meaningful and rewarding employment, especially in the tech sector," said Jason Robins, co-founder and CEO of DraftKings. "DraftKings' Tech for Heroes program will help veterans break into tech careers by ensuring they have the skills innovative companies require."

The inaugural Tech for Heroes class will participate in a 10-week course in front-end web development. In addition to ensuring veterans are receiving top-level training, DraftKings' employees will be working with the veterans to deepen their understanding of employment opportunities at high-tech companies and strengthen their interview skills and resumes. DraftKings' employees will also serve as peer-to-peer mentors to further support Tech for Heroes graduates pursuing careers in tech.

DraftKings will be working with VetsinTech, a national nonprofit which provides current and returning veterans with re-integration services and access to employment opportunities.

"VetsinTech is thrilled to be working with DraftKings on its Tech for Heroes initiative," said Katherine Webster, founder and CEO of VetsinTech. "The training provided by DraftKings will make a difference in the lives of many veterans and set them on the path to high paying tech careers."

Additionally, DraftKings will allow its customers to support the Tech for Heroes initiatives through regular charitable fantasy sports contests with all entry fees going to helping veterans.

About DraftKings

DraftKings is an innovative sports-tech and media entertainment platform changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams and athletes by bringing fans closer to the game. DraftKings, headquartered in Boston, MA, offers daily and weekly fantasy sports contests across ten professional sports in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Malta, Germany, Ireland, Austria and Australia. Founded in 2012 by Matt Kalish, Paul Liberman and Jason Robins, DraftKings makes sports better and better sports fans by creating the 'Game Inside the Game.'

About VetsinTech

VetsinTech supports current and returning veterans with re-integration services, and by connecting them to the national technology ecosystem. VIT is committed to bringing together a tech-specific network, resources, and programs for our veterans interested in education, entrepreneurship, and employment.

