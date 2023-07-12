DRAG-A-THON SETS NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ TITLE AND RAISES OVER $290K FOR THE TREVOR PROJECT

Over 60 Drag Performers Took the Stage at the Legendary Darcelle XV Showplace including Peppermint, Eureka O'Hara, and Lala Ri in an Historic Record Shattering Event

PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title has been set for the Longest Drag Artist Stage Show. The 48-hour glittery extravaganza, known as DRAG-A-THON, kicked off on Monday, July 10, 2023, with the goal to break the existing 36 hours, 36 minutes and 40 seconds record set six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. Produced by WILDFANG, DRAG-A-THON brought together celebrities and drag performers onto the stage at Portland's legendary drag cabaret Darcelle XV to stand up against over 400 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation—including a slew of drag bans—introduced this year alone.

Produced by WILDFANG, a new Guinness World Records Title has been set for Longest Drag Artist Stage Show at the legendary drag cabaret, Darcelle XV in Portland, Ore.
After 48 consecutive hours of non-stop drag performances, a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title has been set by a team of over 100 drag performers and emcees on stage. Additionally, the team raised $285,000 for The Trevor Project to support its crisis services for queer youth and its legislative work.

"This event has been a historic testament to the power of self-expression," said Emma McIlroy, Founder, and CEO of WILDFANG, as well as the producer of DRAG-A-THON. "I've produced a lot of shows over my career, but nothing like DRAG-A-THON. We're overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Portland community—there's no other city in the world where we could have pulled this off."

Highlights from the event include:

  • Performances from a total of over 120 queens, kings and emcees (over 600 songs and 700 set changes)
  • Frankie Grande and Eureka O'Hara's duet of 'Part of Your World' + 'Poor Unfortunate Souls'
  • The full Darcelle XV's cast brought down the house and set the new record with 'We Are Family'
  • Darcelle XV's now holding two official Guinness World Records
  • Raised over $290K raised for the Trevor Project with over $50K donated by WILDFANG

Images and videos are available for download: https://tinyurl.com/2ffb58os

