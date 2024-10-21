"Drag Race South Africa" Greenlit by WOW Presents Plus

First version of the hit franchise to come from Africa will be produced by global multi-platform media company World of Wonder, and premiere exclusively on its owned SVOD WOW Present Plus

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World of Wonder today announced that SVOD WOW Presents Plus has greenlit "Drag Race South Africa" — the first version of the smash hit format from Africa. The series, which will be produced by World of Wonder, will begin casting in South Africa in 2025 and be made available to fans globally on World of Wonder's owned and operated SVOD service, WOW Presents Plus.

"Drag Race South Africa" will feature a brand-new cast of queens sashaying on to the mainstage and bringing with them their unique style, talent and culture.

No doubt fans will be delighted with the new international addition, having lobbied hard, ever since seeing BeBe Zahara Benet – who made her African heritage a center point of her drag persona - win season one of "RuPaul's Drag Race" back in 2009.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Wonder co-founders said: "We have seen a host of gorgeous, talented queens hailing from across Africa grace the runway over the years, so now it's time for a unique version from South Africa that includes the incredible talent the continent has to offer. It's no secret that our mission is to see Drag Race in every continent and country across the world, so this is a huge step in making that a reality."

The news furthers the global expansion of WOW Presents Plus as the home to all international versions of the "Drag Race" franchise as well as WOW Original series and films. With subscribers in 190 territories worldwide, WOWPP boasts a 31% year over year increase in watch time, and 38% increase in subscribers since the start of 2024. Most recently, WOWPP introduced a linear feed within the app to provide subscribers with a continuous stream of fan-favorite WOW original series, including "Drag Race," for viewers to tune into on-demand. "Drag Race South Africa" is the third version of the franchise to be greenlit as a WOW Presents Plus global original, following the success of "Drag Race Mexico" season two, which garnered a 40% increase in viewership over S1 and was just renewed for a third season.

