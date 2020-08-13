Drag Strip Ready: Dodge Announces New 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock Package Pricing

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The new 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, has a starting U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $79,595 (excluding destination)

The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is powered by the same supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® high-output V-8 that powers the SRT Hellcat Redeye, but features a revised powertrain calibration that increases power output to 807 horsepower

Widebody comes standard on the Challenger SRT Super Stock, making room for the wider wheels and standard drag radials

The Challenger SRT Super Stock features:

Uniquely tuned Bilstein adaptive-damping high-performance suspension



Lightweight all-aluminum Brembo four-piston brake calipers and 14.2-inch vented rotors



Standard lightweight 18-by-11-inch wheels in Low Gloss Granite finish



Sticky 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R drag radials at all four corners



Performance-tuned asymmetrical limited-slip differential with a 3.09 final drive ratio

Dealer orders will open later this month for the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock with production starting at Brampton (Ont.) Assembly Plant this fall. Deliveries to Dodge//SRT dealerships are scheduled to begin later this year

Dodge//SRT continues to push the boundaries of performance and is making it easier for enthusiasts to access that performance by bringing the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Package to market, with its 3.09 gear ratio, standard Nitto drag radials at all four corners, lightweight Brembo brakes, uniquely tuned suspension and 18-by-11-inch wheels for $3,000. All in, the new 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock has a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $79,595 (excluding destination).

The end result: the new 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock delivers 807 horsepower, a 0-60 time of 3.25 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.5 seconds, making it the quickest and most powerful muscle car. The standard Nitto drag radials provide added grip.



"There are a million jokes about bright colors, loud exhausts and racing stripes that make your car faster, but there is one sure thing — your car is only as fast as your tires," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "The 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock gives our weekend warriors the ability to upgrade to 18-inch drag radials without having to spend a ton of money on changing out brakes and suspension components. The racing community has figured out very quickly that this package is a hot setup."



The Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is powered by the same supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® high-output V-8 that powers the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, but features a revised powertrain calibration that increases rated power output to 807 horsepower.

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700+ horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In June 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

