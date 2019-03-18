Dragados USA Receives ISO 45001-2018 Certification

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragados USA (www.dragados-usa.com), a leading construction brand in the ACS Group – the world's most internationalized construction and engineering organization – has received ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) certification, the first U.S. construction company to have successfully completed this rigorous evaluation process.

This ISO 45001 Safety Management System focuses on creating a safety culture instead of simply a safety compliance program. The system emphasizes prevention and continuous improvement, engaging workers with top management, as well as involving workers in the task planning process.

The company stated that achieving this universally recognized voluntary third-party certification is a monumental accomplishment and exemplifies the dedication and steadfast commitment by Dragados USA to higher achievement beyond the guidelines set by OSHA. As a people centric company, the Dragados organization is committed to its stand4safety culture that provides a safe and healthy workplace for its employees. The company is gratified that its safety culture is recognized as world class.

Dragados USA also earned its continued certification of ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System), making it one of only a few U.S. firms with ISO certifications in both safety and environmental management systems.

About Dragados

Dragados, part of the ACS Group of companies, is one of North America's largest and most influential companies in the construction industry. The company has unparalleled international experience in infrastructure projects including bridges, highways, tunnels, dams, marine works and transportation. It is a leader in design-build and public private partnerships (PPP) infrastructure delivery. Dragados has built more than 4,500 miles of highways; 2,200 miles of roads; 1,500 bridges; 850 miles of tunnels; 250 dams and hydroelectric power plants; 1,000 miles of railroads, rail transportation and numerous railway facilities; and a wide range of buildings from airports, hospitals and museums to high-rise buildings and residential building construction. Dragados companies include Schiavone Construction Co., John P. Picone, Pulice Construction, Prince Contracting and J.F. White Contracting.

