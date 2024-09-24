Dräger receives AARC's 2024 Zenith Award for support of respiratory care

Award criteria include quality of equipment, service and customer support

TELFORD, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) selected Dräger for its 2024 Zenith Award. Presented to only eight out of more than 300 companies, this award enables the Association's members to recognize manufacturers and service organizations that have done outstanding work for them and their organizations. Selection criteria include quality of equipment and supplies, accessibility and helpfulness of sales personnel, responsiveness, service record, truth in advertising, and support of the respiratory care profession. This is the13th time AARC members have bestowed the award on Dräger.

In its announcement letter to Dräger, Daniel D. Garrett, CAE, Executive Director of the AARC, said: "Draeger, Inc. is a shining example of the qualities represented in the award criteria. Your dedication and commitment to the respiratory care profession have not gone unnoticed. We are deeply grateful for Draeger's continued support of the respiratory care profession. Your contributions have been invaluable."

"We are deeply honored to have been chosen by members of the AARC to receive this prestigious award," said President and CEO for Draeger, Inc., Lothar Thielen. "This award validates Dräger's longstanding commitment to the respiratory care profession – which extends from our CEO, Stefan Dräger, to our employees who support respiratory care professionals on a daily basis. We pledge to continue this commitment in the future."

Dräger continually invests in the development of new technologies and solutions, such as its new Evita V600, V800 and Babylog VN800 ventilators based on customer requirements for improving patient safety, patient outcomes, and hospital workflow. These devices can provide various modes of ventilation – such as high-flow O 2 therapy, non-invasive ventilation, and invasive ventilation modes – using the same accessories. This eliminates the need to use multiple devices for critically ill patients who require different types of respiratory support, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing equipment costs.

Dräger's best-in-class services include a network of over 3000 technicians, remote service, 24/7 hotline support, and exceptional service follow up. The company also offers webinars and training classes for healthcare facilities that want to manage their own service. As of August 2024, Dräger donated more than 320 ventilators to respiratory schools in the United States to train the next generation of therapists and will donate another 10 ventilators by the end of the year.

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around € 3.4 billion in 2023. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

