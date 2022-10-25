Dragline Excavator Market to observe USD 722.22 Mn incremental growth; AB Volvo, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., American Mine Services emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Dragline Excavator Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 722.22 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.14% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on several players including AB Volvo, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., American Mine Services, BAUER AG, and BEML Ltd. among others. Gain confidence by Downloading Free Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dragline Excavator Market 2022-2026

Dragline Excavator Market 2022-2026: Key Vendors

The global dragline excavator market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The steadily growing demand for construction machinery has made the market favorable for regional and international vendors. Vendors are emphasizing producing equipment suitable for the customers' local environmental conditions. The competition in the market is projected to intensify during the forecast period, as many companies are investing in emerging economies in anticipation of future growth prospects. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

AB Volvo: The company offers dragline excavators such as EC950E, EC750D, and EC300D.

BAUER AG : The company offers dragline excavators such as MC 76, MC 86, and MC 96.

The company offers dragline excavators such as MC 76, MC 86, and MC 96. Caterpillar Inc.: The company offers dragline excavators such as 8000, 8200, and 8750.

The company offers dragline excavators such as 8000, 8200, and 8750. Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.: The company offers dragline excavators such as 85A smart, 130 smart, and R140LC 9.

The company offers dragline excavators such as 85A smart, 130 smart, and R140LC 9. Kobe Steel Ltd.: The company offers dragline excavators such as Conventional excavator and Short rear tail swing excavator.

The company offers dragline excavators such as Conventional excavator and Short rear tail swing excavator. Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

American Mine Services

BEML Ltd.

Broadwind Energy Inc

Deere & Co.

Dragline Excavator Market 2022-2026: Key Driver

The market is driven by the growth of the global construction industry. The overall growth in the global economy has been positively influencing the global construction industry. Factors such as increase in government spending, population, per capita income, and economic progress across developing countries have significantly contributed to the growth of the global construction industry. With an increase in construction activities globally, the demand for construction equipment such as dragline excavators has increased significantly.

However, volatility in raw material prices will reduce the growth potential in the market. Aluminum, rubber, and plastic are extensively used in the manufacturing of various components of a dragline excavator. The prices of these raw materials have gone through significant volatility over the past decade. Increased taxes and duties, implementation of additional tariffs, and production outages in metal ore-producing countries have been leading to fluctuations in the price of steel and aluminum. This is expected to negatively impact the growth of the market in focus.

Dragline Excavator Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global dragline excavator market is segmented as below:

Type

Diesel-mechanical



Diesel-electric Hybrid

The demand for diesel-mechanical dragline excavators has been significant in the market. The segment is driven by the increased demand for performing surface mining, sand manufacturing, and underwater excavation at a comparatively lesser cost. The market will witness maximum revenue generation in the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

57% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the construction, industrial manufacturing, and agriculture sectors and surging investments in roads, railways, and other infrastructure construction projects are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dragline excavator market report covers the following areas:

Dragline Excavator Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dragline excavator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dragline excavator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dragline excavator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dragline excavator market vendors

Dragline Excavator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 722.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., American Mine Services, BAUER AG, BEML Ltd., Broadwind Energy Inc, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Heavy Engineering Corp. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Diesel-mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Diesel-electric hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Volvo

10.4 BAUER AG

10.5 Caterpillar Inc.

10.6 Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

10.7 Kobe Steel Ltd.

10.8 Komatsu Ltd.

10.9 Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH

10.10 SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH

10.11 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

10.12 The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

