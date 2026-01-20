DragoBet Launches Multi-Regional Casino and Sportsbook Platform

LARNACA, Cyprus, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DragoBet has launched its online casino and sportsbook as a service designed for use across multiple markets. The platform adjusts language, currency, and payment settings by region, while keeping casino play and sports betting available through a single account.

Players complete one registration and can use the platform on desktop and mobile devices, with the same account structure and balance maintained across all access points.

Casino and Sportsbook Offering

Drago Bet launches with a casino catalogue exceeding 10,000 titles, covering a broad range of play styles. The selection includes slot games, table formats, live dealer tables, jackpots, crash titles, and other feature-based releases. Games are supplied by more than 100 established software providers, combining well-known titles with newer releases within the same library.

DragoBet sportsbook is built into the same environment as the casino and covers a mix of international competitions and locally followed events. Football, basketball, tennis, and cricket make up the main focus, while a range of other sports is also included. Betting is available both ahead of kick-off and during live matches, with prices updating continuously as games unfold.

Account Structure and Payments

A single account and wallet connect both casino and sportsbook activity. A single account and wallet connect casino and sportsbook play, with one DragoBet login used to access all products under the same balance.

DragoBet casino supports a range of commonly used payment options, depending on market and currency. These typically include bank transfers, debit and credit cards, alternative card solutions, digital wallets such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, Revolut, and N26, as well as cryptocurrency payments. The exact methods available are displayed within the platform.

Deposits are processed online, while withdrawals are handled following account verification in line with standard internal procedures.

Security and Compliance

The platform operates under an established offshore gaming framework. Standard operational controls are applied, including encrypted data transmission and transaction monitoring.

Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures form part of the withdrawal process. These measures are applied to support account security and payment integrity.

Bonuses and Player Programs

The casino offers a structured DragoBet bonus system for new and returning players. The welcome package is delivered across multiple initial deposits, with defined wagering conditions. Additional promotions, reload offers, and cashback campaigns are available on an ongoing basis.

A loyalty system, Dragon Throne Club, is integrated into the platform. The program is structured across multiple levels and provides cashback, rakeback, and account-based rewards tied to continued play.

Customer Support and Availability

Customer support is available via email at [email protected]. Service is provided in multiple languages, depending on region.

About Drago Bet

DragoBet is being introduced as a multi-regional online casino and sportsbook that brings together a large catalogue of casino games with sports betting across football, basketball, tennis, cricket, and other events. The service is adapted for each market with local language support, regional payment methods, currency options, and clearly defined promotional terms.

