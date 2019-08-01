Dragon Army Acquires Sideways8 and Watchword Brand

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Army announced today that it has acquired two of Atlanta's fastest-growing agencies, Sideways8 and Watchword Brand (Watchword). The acquisition extends the breadth and depth of Dragon Army's services, making it a full-service digital agency that brings passionate web, mobile, content and brand specialists to one table to better serve its clients.

"I could not be more excited about the stronger team we're building," said Jeff Hilimire, CEO of Dragon Army. "These organizations share a passion for the work we do, the clients we serve and the community we love. As we continue to lean into our purpose of Inspiring Happiness, uniting with Sideways8 and Watchword was an easy choice."

Dragon Army has experienced tremendous growth over the last three years. The agency has tripled in size and is an Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Awards recipient. They have onboarded clients such as The Honey Baked Ham Company, Delta Air Lines and The Coca-Cola Company. With the addition of Sideways8 and Watchword, Dragon Army extends its opportunity to support Fortune 500 as well as small-to-medium (SMB) clients. All of its partners will benefit from the swiftness and strategic capacity of Dragon Army's larger, highly proficient team and from the deepening of its digital offerings.

"I co-founded 48in48 alongside Jeff in 2015. Since starting the nonprofit, we've always dreamed of working together at a for-profit dedicated to bettering the community," shared Adam Walker, CEO of Sideways8.

Rachelle Kuramoto, Founder and Principal of Watchword, added to the sentiment, "It's a responsibility and an opportunity to operate a business as a force for good in the community. It's how I've run Watchword, and it's how Jeff and Adam have run their businesses as well. With this new venture, Dragon Army has an even greater capacity to lead through smart work, strong values and positive impact."

