Dragon Army Promotes Jenn Leahy to CEO

The digital marketing agency recognizes its 10th anniversary with strategic leadership changes

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Army, a storied Atlanta digital marketing agency recognized for its award-winning work, has promoted Jenn Leahy from President to CEO as part of strategic leadership changes. Leahy, a skilled and experienced business development executive, has been with Dragon Army since its launch and has led agency growth for most of her tenure. As CEO, she will oversee the next phase for the company, including streamlining its offerings, extending its talent pool, and nurturing its culture.

"I joined Dragon Army knowing Jeff had an incredible vision for the company. Ten years later I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to further refine and bring it to life for our team and our partners. I'll continue to drive our growth forward toward greater impact."

Leahy's promotion comes as part of a larger executive team restructuring at Dragon Army. Founder and former CEO, Jeff Hilimire, is becoming the Executive Board Chair. He will continue to contribute to the company's business development and long-term vision.

"I've had the great fortune to work with Jenn Leahy for over ten years. She's a growth-minded, purpose-driven leader and absolutely the right person to lead this company forward," said Jeff Hilimire. "She's had the greatest impact on Dragon Army's ability to live into our Purpose of inspiring happiness. I'm extremely confident that she will continue to help our dragons inspire happiness in each other, with our clients, and with the broader Atlanta community."

In 2013, Dragon Army launched as a mobile gaming studio and has since evolved into a strategic digital solutions agency that employs the theories and mechanics that make digital games continually engaging. They produce digital products and experiences that drive business outcomes for some of the most beloved brands in the world, including The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A, and Great Clips.

About Dragon Army

Dragon Army is a digital marketing agency recognized for its award-winning work. Founded as a mobile game studio in 2013, the company has become a sought-after partner for some of the most powerful B2C and B2B brands in the world. They design, build, and maintain complex, stunningly engaging, and useful digital products and solutions.

