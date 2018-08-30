Dragon Fellows To Present Social Good Community Projects At Sept 8 Graduation Ceremony

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dragon Kim Foundation of Orange County, a non-profit which aims to develop student potential in the arts, athletics, and academics, is proud to announce the graduation ceremony for the 2018 class of the Foundation's Fellowship program on September 8, 2018. The Dragon Fellows are high school students from Southern California chosen to receive financial support and mentorship from the Foundation to empower original, self-managed social good projects addressing issues that affect vulnerable and underrepresented sectors of the community.

The graduation ceremony will feature short presentations by the 21 Fellows of the results of their 10 projects; a panel of distinguished judges will then select three projects to proceed to the Dragon Challenge competition on September 29 for the chance to win an additional $5,000 in grant money. Today, the Dragon Kim Foundation is launching a voting website where the public can show their support for specific projects to help inform the judges' decision: http://dragonkimfoundation.org/vote2018/.

"The Fellowship program extends our late son Dragon's legacy by giving like-minded students the resources they need to make a positive impact in the world in their own way. We're very proud to be graduating the second class of Dragon Fellows," said Daniel and Grace Kim, co-founders of the Foundation.

The students range in age from sophomores to seniors and attend public and private high schools in the Orange County area. Their projects employ modalities like coding, filmmaking, and water polo to improve the lives of underprivileged children, senior citizens, recent immigrants, and others in the community.

Please contact Ruben Sanchez at fellowship@dragonkimfoundation.org to request press credentials for the graduation ceremony and/or interviews with the Fellows or Foundation staff.

About the Dragon Kim Foundation



The Dragon Kim Foundation was established in 2015 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit by Grace and Daniel Kim to honor the memory of their late son Dragon Kim, who had been attending the Orange County School of the Arts. Dragon was passionate about exploring music, academics, and athletics, as well as expanding learning opportunities for disadvantaged children; these interests provided the focal points for the Foundation's work. Visit the website at http://dragonkimfoundation.org.

