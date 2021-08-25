Dragon Glassware Unveils the Hottest Barware Collection for the 2021 Holiday Season

The Aura Collection features a luxurious iridescent sheen on the glasses that is sure to make a statement in any kitchen or home bar. There is a style for everyone in the collection, whether you are a beer enthusiast, an at-home mixologist, or a wine lover.

In the collection you will see some of Dragon Glassware's best selling styles with the new iridescent twist - like the Stemless Martini Glass that was featured in Westworld on HBO, and the Diamond Whiskey Glass that Rihanna was spotted using on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

This long awaited holiday season will be spectacular, and The Aura Collection from Dragon Glassware is a great way to spice up your presentation and impress your guests. Each glass also comes in premium, colorful packaging that will thrill recipients on Christmas morning!

Collection includes: Stemmed Wine Glasses, Diamond Whiskey Glasses, Champagne Flutes, Stemless Wine Glasses, Stemless Martini Glasses, Beer Glasses, and Stemmed Martini Glasses.

Prices start at $26.99

Packaged in Luxury Gift Packaging

Available exclusively on www.dragonglassware.com and Amazon.com

To Learn More and see The Aura Collection:

https://dragonglassware.com/pages/the-aura-collection

https://www.amazon.com/dragonglassware

Photography and Product Videos Available: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tild40u19f83eta/AAAU_Bw_lv9FF6HQedm50as8a?dl=0

Please contact Priscilla Manzo [email protected] regarding sample or affiliate requests.

About Dragon Glassware®

Based out of northern California, Dragon Glassware is a boutique, designer glassware company offering a variety of handmade, artisan glassware and accessories for the home and kitchen. They design, develop and manufacture products for tea, coffee, whiskey, wine, beer, spirits and much more.

Their unique designs have been featured on popular TV shows, like HBO's Westworld and Late Night with Seth Meyers, as well as, national publications like BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Men's Journal and more.

