Dragon Hemp Launches Premium Blends of Chinese Herbs and CBD for Performance & Recovery

SAG HARBOR, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Hemp announced today its official launch as a new wellness brand offering proprietary blends of premium Chinese Herbs, hemp CBD, and other botanicals to enhance performance, support recovery and help restore overall well-being. All products are uniquely formulated for efficacy using ancient practices to meet today's modern needs.

Developed by renowned Sports Medicine Acupuncturist, Kevin Menard, LAc, Dragon Hemp was meticulously crafted as an extension of his healing treatments to support an even broader audience – whether patients at his clinic in Sag Harbor, NY, or consumers visiting the direct-to-consumer e-commerce store. Through his training in Traditional Chinese Medicine and in practice treating patients since 2012, Kevin has always turned to the healing powers of Chinese Herbs and botanicals. After seeing the benefits of CBD within his own athletic and martial arts training and recovery process, he saw an opportunity to combine this original Chinese Herb (CBD) with other botanicals used frequently in his clinic and bring it to the masses.

"I believe the body possesses the natural ability to heal, and my goal with Dragon Hemp is to support that innate process through custom formulas that work harmoniously to address specific concerns in the body," said Kevin Menard, Founder of Dragon Hemp. "By fusing time-honored Chinese Medicine with today's advancements in cannabinoid plant medicine, we hope to educate consumers on the benefits of these ancient herbs, their powerful healing properties, and their potential to work synergistically with CBD."

The brand's six flagship products of tinctures, capsules and balms include:

REST Tincture : Contains Full Spectrum Hemp CBD and CBN extracts, combined with Chinese herb, Schisandra Fruit (Wu-Wei-Zi), and native botanicals Passionflower, Lavender, and Linden Flower.

: Contains Full Spectrum Hemp CBD and CBN extracts, combined with Chinese herb, Schisandra Fruit (Wu-Wei-Zi), and native botanicals Passionflower, Lavender, and Linden Flower. RELIEF Tincture : Combines many primary Chinese herbs recognized to help with inflammation including Corydalis ( Yan Hu Suo ), Turmeric ( Jiang Huang ), and Frankincense (Ru Xiang).

: Combines many primary Chinese herbs recognized to help with inflammation including Corydalis ( ), Turmeric ( ), and Frankincense (Ru Xiang). RELIEF Capsules : Combines Corydalis ( Yan Hu Suo ), Turmeric ( Jiang Huang ), Frankincense (Ru Xiang) plus botanicals White Willow Bark and Bromelain extracts recognized for reducing inflammation.

: Combines Corydalis ( ), Turmeric ( ), Frankincense (Ru Xiang) plus botanicals White Willow Bark and Bromelain extracts recognized for reducing inflammation. REACH Capsules : Combines adaptogens with herbs known to help blood circulation to boost focus, clarity, and energy, such as Cordyceps ( Dong Chong Xia Cao ), American Ginseng ( Xi Yang Shen ) plus botanicals Yerba Mate and Guarana Seeds, but without any of the edgy side effects that you might get with regular caffeine.

: Combines adaptogens with herbs known to help blood circulation to boost focus, clarity, and energy, such as Cordyceps ( ), American Ginseng ( ) plus botanicals Yerba Mate and Guarana Seeds, but without any of the edgy side effects that you might get with regular caffeine. WARMING BALM : A soothing, warming balm featuring Super-Concentrated Full-Spectrum CBD and anti-inflammatory and warming herbs such as Aconite Root ( Chuan Wu ), Clove (Ding Xiang), Dragon Blood Resin ( Xue Jie ) and more designed for chronic pain and other chronic conditions, like arthritis. Dragon Hemp Balms are based on classic martial arts trauma liniments, known as dit da jow, renown for reducing pain from trauma and injuries.

: A soothing, warming balm featuring Super-Concentrated Full-Spectrum CBD and anti-inflammatory and warming herbs such as Aconite Root ( ), Clove (Ding Xiang), Dragon Blood Resin ( ) and more designed for chronic pain and other chronic conditions, like arthritis. Dragon Hemp Balms are based on classic martial arts trauma liniments, known as dit da jow, renown for reducing pain from trauma and injuries. COOLING BALM: A soothing yet refreshing cooling balm with Super Concentrated Full-Spectrum CBD and cooling ingredients known for their anti-inflammatory properties, such as Rhubarb Root (Da Huang), Gardenia Fruit ( Zhi Zi ), Red Peony Root ( Chi Shao ), Myrrh ( Mo Yao ), and more designed for acute injuries and conditions, especially muscle strains.

All products are made with organic hemp-derived CBD and clean-sourced Chinese Herbs for optimal bioavailability and to help reduce negative impacts to the planet. Dragon Hemp's lead production partner, Hudson Hemp, is redefining sustainable agriculture with a focus on replenishing ecosystems, nurturing biodiversity, and sequestering carbon; All products are manufactured in cGMP certified facilities in both New York and California. COA's and third-party testing results are available via QR codes on each product label or packaging, and via Testing Results on Dragon Hemp's website.

Dragon Hemp products are currently available for purchase on the brand's website, as well as in local Sag Harbor boutique shops, Provisions and White's Apothecary. Dragon Hemp also has plans to open its own storefront in Sag Harbor this Spring. For more information on Dragon Hemp and its portfolio of products, please visit www.dragonhemp.com .

About Dragon Hemp

Developed by renowned Sports Medicine Acupuncturist, Kevin Menard, Lac, Dragon Hemp was meticulously crafted to provide his healing treatments to a broader audience – from patients visiting his clinic to consumers visiting the online store. In 2012, Kevin founded Menard Acupuncture, a Sag Harbor, NY based clinic focused on Sports Medicine Acupuncture. Through his training in Traditional Chinese Medicine and in practice treating patients, Kevin has always turned to the healing powers of Chinese Herbs as a modality to treat conditions such as muscular-skeletal pain, insomnia, anxiety, Lyme disease, and other inflammatory issues.

As an athlete and an avid martial artist, Kevin started incorporating CBD into his daily regimens to support his own training and recovery process. With the advancements in CBD science, and increased research explaining the biomechanics of its efficacy via the Endocannabinoid system, Kevin realized the healing potential of combining this original Chinese Herb with other botanicals used in his clinic.

At our core, we believe the body possesses the natural ability to heal, and our goal is to support that process by restoring harmony and balance. Dragon Hemp represents the synergistic potential of combining time-honored Chinese Medicine & Herbs with today's advancements in cannabinoid plant medicine. www.dragonhemp.com.

SOURCE Dragon Hemp