Dragon Medical One 5.0 Released

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerated Workflow Solutions — the world's only International Nuance Authorized Sales Agent (NASA) for Dragon® Medical — is pleased to announce that current users of Nuance Dragon® Medical Practice Edition can now roll over their speech recognition and dictation platform to Dragon Medical One. As the industry-leading cloud-based speech recognition solution, Dragon Medical One gives physicians true freedom from the limitations imposed by traditional speech recognition. Empowering clinicians to work up to 45% more quickly than typing alone while capturing 20% more relevant information, Dragon Medical One is a fast, secure, and scalable dictation solution that works across multiple devices, platforms, and applications.

Key Features of Dragon Medical One 5.0

The Convenience of the Cloud: With a cloud-based, single-voice profile that travels with users across unlimited devices and applications, Dragon Medical One gives physicians convenient, high-quality, and accurate speech recognition — whether they're at a workstation or a mobile device. Custom vocabularies, auto-texts, and shortcut commands travel with the user for hands-free convenience wherever they go.

With a cloud-based, single-voice profile that travels with users across unlimited devices and applications, Dragon Medical One gives physicians convenient, high-quality, and accurate speech recognition — whether they're at a workstation or a mobile device. Custom vocabularies, auto-texts, and shortcut commands travel with the user for hands-free convenience wherever they go. Free PowerMic™ Mobile App: Caregivers can transform their personal smartphone or tablet into a secure mobile recorder. Hardware, software, and IT support costs are reduced, without sacrificing productivity, efficiency, or portability.

Caregivers can transform their personal smartphone or tablet into a secure mobile recorder. Hardware, software, and IT support costs are reduced, without sacrificing productivity, efficiency, or portability. Reliable and Accurate Speech Recognition: Geographically dispersed, redundant data centers (with guaranteed 99.5% uptime) process all speech data, using TLS protocols and 256-bit encryption. Clinicians get the reliability and accuracy they depend on and the security patient data deserves.

Geographically dispersed, redundant data centers (with guaranteed 99.5% uptime) process all speech data, using TLS protocols and 256-bit encryption. Clinicians get the reliability and accuracy they depend on and the security patient data deserves. Automatic Software Updates: Thanks to automatic updates for all users on every device, the latest features and security upgrades are always available. Clinician downtime drops while efficiency, morale, and patient experiences improve.

Thanks to automatic updates for all users on every device, the latest features and security upgrades are always available. Clinician downtime drops while efficiency, morale, and patient experiences improve. A Smaller IT Footprint: Processing speech data off-site reduces demand for IT infrastructure. User-friendly, intuitive installation from the cloud, powerful user customization options, and a consistent, single-voice profile across devices and apps minimize IT support needs.

The average physician documents an average of 7.2 million words each year. Dragon Medical One provides a powerful, portable solution to the ever-growing need for flexible, user-friendly, unlimited dictation and speech recognition. It installs quickly and easily from the cloud on any Microsoft® Windows®-based workstation or laptop and integrates seamlessly with current EHR platforms. Dragon Medical One users simply point and click to enter speech data into their favorite EHR/EMR software, Microsoft Office® programs, or Web-based applications.

Dragon Medical One helps doctors save time and frustration through:

Fast, accurate, and secure patient documentation

Less time spent on data entry and more time invested in self and patient care

Lower transcription costs

Increased productivity and efficiency based on continuous improvement and elimination of redundant tasks

Zero per-device limits, coupled with a consistent and fully customizable user experience across a broad range of devices and applications

Scalable, affordable speech recognition that grows with clinician needs

Accelerated Workflow Solutions and Nuance encourage current users of Dragon Medical Practice Edition to implement a full rollover to Dragon Medical One. Full information on Dragon Medical One and the substantial benefits of cloud-based medical speech recognition can be found at TheDragonPeople.com.

