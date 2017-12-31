Dragon of Chongqing China Embraces The New Year's Eve Ball On Top Of Times Square

This year, as the partner city of the Times Square New Year's Eve Countdown celebration, Chongqing put the spotlight on its breathtaking landscape and cultural heritage. The 15-meter-long Tongliang Dragon flied up to the Times Square skyscraper and the ball, presenting the Chinese traditional culture to the world.

This activity showcases Chinese culture and art to all Americans and fosters friendship between the US and China, which is not only the pride of Chongqing, but also the pride of China.

Chinese believe that after drawing the eyes of a dragon, the dragon will come to life and fly to the sky. Representatives from China and the United States drew eyes for the coiled dragon together and awakened the thriving vitality of the animal. The awakened dragon enthusiastically hugged the world-renowned hundred-year-old giant crystal ball, danced for friends all over the world and brought warm New Year's greetings early to those in Times Square and globally.

The significant encounter of the two cultural symbols from East and West, symbolized the friendship and the increasingly intimate relationship between China and the United States. Such a sacred moment deserves to be deeply remembered by people from both countries and will be recorded in the annals of history.

Media Contact:

Cimagine Media Group, LLC

info@cimgus.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dragon-of-chongqing-china-embraces-the-new-years-eve-ball-on-top-of-times-square-300576237.html

SOURCE Chongqing Tourism