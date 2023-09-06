Dragon Products Company Announces Idling of the Production Operations at Thomaston Plant

News provided by

Dragon Products Company

06 Sep, 2023, 17:16 ET

THOMASTON, Maine, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Products Company, Inc. ("Dragon"), a subsidiary of Giant Cement Holding, Inc. ("GCHI"), announces a strategic decision regarding its plant located in Thomaston, Maine. The facility, which has been operational for almost a century and has been under GCHI's ownership since 2006, will undergo a gradual process of idling the production operations beginning December 2023.

This careful step has been prompted by the persistent escalation of operating and logistical costs, exerting a negative impact on the Thomaston plant's viability. "Despite our best efforts to adapt and navigate through these challenging circumstances, we have determined that these actions are necessary for the long-term sustainability of our business," says Roberto Polit, Vice President of Operations.

Dragon has remained steadfast in adhering to all pertinent laws and regulations. Employees affected by this transition have been provided with essential information to support them during this period of change. The phased employee separations are scheduled to commence in December 2023, with the process anticipated to conclude by the beginning of 2025.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to all employees who have contributed significantly to our plant in Thomaston," says Polit. "Their hard work, dedication, and commitment have been invaluable to our operations. We are also grateful for the support and understanding shown by the local community throughout the years."

GCHI and Dragon remain dedicated to supplying quality cement and slag through their New England distribution terminal network while upholding the same level of service that customers have come to expect.

Dragon is committed to handling the idling of the production operations at the Thomaston plant with transparency and appreciates the support and understanding of its stakeholders, customers, vendors, and the local community during this transition. 

For media inquiries, please contact:

Roberto Polit
Vice President of Operations
(803) 795-6331
rpolit@gchi.com

SOURCE Dragon Products Company

