DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 Assembles On PlayStation®4 Today

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer of building begins today as DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™ 2 is now available on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system. SQUARE ENIX®'s highly anticipated block-building role-playing game is a completely standalone experience that will satisfy longtime fans and newcomers alike with charming gameplay, an expansive world, brand new co-op feature and endless building possibilities. Budding builders can download a free demo through the PlayStation®Store which introduces the new story and characters.

View the DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/ydKe1Ug8Wus.

In DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2, players take on the role of a young apprentice builder who finds themselves washed up on the Isle of Awakening alongside Malroth, a mysterious youth suffering from amnesia. Together, the two explore different islands while developing skills to become a "Master Builder" by helping townsfolk, crafting materials and fighting off enemies.

As a follow-up to the acclaimed 2016 game DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS, the sequel introduces online multiplayer for the first time, allowing up to four friends to play together and create something truly magnificent. DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 also features a plethora of upgrades, including the ability to construct bigger structures, travel by soaring, swimming and dashing, farming crops, first person mode and much more, making for an experience that is bigger, better and buildier than ever before.

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 is available now for a suggested retail price of $59.99. The Digital Deluxe version of the game is also available from the PlayStation®Store for $79.99 and includes a Season Pass for three DLC packs released shortly after launch, giving access to new recipes, hairstyles, clothing and all-new areas to explore. The Season Pass is available to purchase separately starting today for $20.99. Players who acquire the Season Pass will obtain the following three packs listed below as they are released, along with in-game Designer's Sunglasses to protect their eyes from the bright sun.

Hotto Stuff Pack - Includes more than 40 recipes to help players design and decorate structures in the style of the Hotto Steppe - a popular resting area in a distant land. Players will also gain access to an all-new island with the materials needed to build these new recipes.

- Includes more than 40 recipes to help players design and decorate structures in the style of the Hotto Steppe - a popular resting area in a distant land. Players will also gain access to an all-new island with the materials needed to build these new recipes. Aquarium Pack - In this new pack, a fishing island awaits players where they can learn how to catch and breed 40 different fish that can be added to their own DIY aquarium. Unlock an additional tool, the fishing rod, as well as customization options and apparel fit for a waterbound adventure.

- In this new pack, a fishing island awaits players where they can learn how to catch and breed 40 different fish that can be added to their own DIY aquarium. Unlock an additional tool, the fishing rod, as well as customization options and apparel fit for a waterbound adventure. Modernist Pack - This set includes over 70 recipes for modern-looking structures, hairstyles and clothing. Build a luxury hotel, modern condominiums and more with the largest new set of recipes yet.

All assets are available on the press site: press.na.square-enix.com.

Related Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DragonQuest/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dragonquest

Instagram: www.instagram.com/DragonQuest

YouTube: www.youtube.com/DragonQuest

#DragonQuest

About DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2

The evil Children of Hargon are determined to eradicate all creators and have outlawed the building, cooking, and creation of all things. In an attempt to spread their destructive dogma, the calamitous cult captures the builders of the world. All hope seems to be lost until you, a young apprentice builder, manage to escape from the clutches of evil.

After washing up on the shores of the deserted Isle of Awakening, you encounter the spirited Malroth, a mysterious youth with no memory of his past. With the help of your fearless new friend, you embark on a grand adventure to gather the skills required to become a full-fledged builder, but the road you build is paved with peril. Only you can defeat the Children of Hargon, uncover the secrets of Malroth's past, and unravel the riddles of this mysterious land.

All versions of DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 have been rated E10+ (Everyone 10+).

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 144 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 74 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com .

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 © 2018, 2019 ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX. All Rights Reserved.

© SUGIYAMA KOBO

Developed by KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

DRAGON QUEST, DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS, the DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS logo, EIDOS, EIDOS MONTREAL, FINAL FANTASY, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, SPACE INVADERS, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Square Enix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.square-enix.com

