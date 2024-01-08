Dragon Seats Celebrates Record Growth While Eyeing Big Plans in 2024 to Maximize Player Safety, Capitalize on Unique Sponsorship Opportunities

The #1 Bench in Sports is also targeting new opportunities in summer sports including baseball, golf, tennis, and pickleball

CLEVELAND, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From key marketing partnerships to successful bench upgrades and integrations, Dragon Seats™ , the leading manufacturer and provider of patented heating and cooling benches is proud to share that the company had its most significant year of growth in 2023. In total, Dragon Seats served as the sideline solution for nearly 500 different sporting events across the NFL, NCAA, MLB, and various other outdoor experiences.

"I could not be more proud of the hardwork and commitment the Dragon Seats team put into 2023, delivering new products, new initiatives and keeping our teams and partners happy is no easy task but we did a superb job," says Frank Floyd, Founder and CEO of Dragon Seats. "2024 is set up to be an incredible year as we expand into new sports, marketing initiatives and penetrate deeper into the football markets."

To kick off 2023, Dragon Seats completed the successful acquisition and integration of Athletic Recovery Zone ("ARZ"), which married ARZ's cooling technology with Dragon Seats' heating capabilities and reach. Over the course of the year, Dragon Seats built and delivered its premier hybrid (heating and cooling) bench technology allowing sports teams to have an all-in-one solution for any climate. Now used on the sidelines of NFL Member Clubs such as the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and NCAA powerhouses like Clemson and Texas A&M, the firm's hybrid bench technology will continue to fill sidelines across the country in 2024 and beyond.

Dragon Seats also found success in delivering an unparalleled marketing experience for major corporate sponsors such as DEWALT, Discount Tire, and Rocket Mortgage as its benches serve as the most tv-visible sideline asset in football. In partnership with marketing agencies, Dragon Seats will continue to leverage its beachfront sideline real estate as prime tv-visible sponsorship space for brands to get their name in front of tens of millions of sports fans in 2024.

"We're creating something special that is a win-win-win for the athletes, athletic departments, professional sports teams, and major corporate sponsors," says Franklin Floyd, Chief Operating Officer at Dragon Seats. "With our hybrid bench technology we're now a must-have on sidelines for any legitimate sports franchise or team looking to give their athletes the best sideline solutions and gameday experience available, and for major brand names we've created a can't-miss tv-visible sponsorship platform that's right in the heart of all the action."

Beyond football, Dragon Seats broke into new sports and created unique fan experiences that the team will expand upon in the New Year. Notably, the San Francisco Giants upgraded their home and visitor bullpens with the Company's leading heated technology. Dragon Seats also provided their cooling bench technology to create unique "cool zone" experiences at the Travelers Championship, a summer PGA Tour event. Dragon Seats served as the sideline solution for the most-watched women's basketball event in history when Iowa played DePaul outdoors as well. The company continued to deliver exceptional experiences for winter and outdoor events such as the L.L. Bean Northern Lights Holiday Experience and can be found at ski resorts across the country.

For 2024, Dragon Seats has ambitious plans centered around expanding its partnerships across all sports, including indoors, and growing its partnerships with existing, and new, corporate sponsors seeking an unparalleled marketing opportunity. Further, Dragon Seats intends to explore international opportunities to deliver its benches to a global audience while solidifying its name in the U.S. with an additional office in the West to better service existing customers.

"Nothing is off the table for 2024, from continued product innovation, new marketing partnerships, NIL initiatives, new service offerings – we're going to work hard to capitalize on the momentum we've created in 2023," remarked Frank Floyd.

To fuel this growth, Dragon Seats is actively hiring across a range of positions. To inquire, reach out to: [email protected]

About Dragon Seats™:

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Bourne Creations Inc. dba "Dragon Seats™" provides climate-controlled benches and sideline solutions to almost every NFL Member Club, dozens of Power-5 college football programs, baseball dugouts, and lifestyle spaces. The Company has a 25-year track record maximizing safety, comfort, and performance in all-weather conditions and the gameday experience for the athletes and staffs, helping it become the #1 Bench in Sports. To learn more, click here: www.dragonseats.com.

