Dragon Shield & Beckett Send First Sleeved TCG Card To the Edge of Space

Rare Beckett Black Label TCG Card to Go to Auction in Support of The Toy Foundation

AARHUS, Denmark and PLANO, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Shield, a global leader in premium trading card game accessories, and Beckett, the premier grading and authentication company for trading cards and collectibles, have made history by sending the first sleeved TCG card to the edge of space, proving the protection and durability of Dragon Shield sleeves is truly out of this world.

Dragons in Space: Dragon Shield & Beckett teamed up to put Dragon Shield sleeves to the ultimate test, and sent a rare Black Label TCG card to the edge of space protected only by Dragon Shield sleeves. Did it survive the journey?

In collaboration with Sent Into Space, a rare Beckett Black Label Pokémon card was launched to the edge of space protected by three layers of Dragon Shield sleeves: a Sealable Perfect Fit Inner Sleeve, a Matte Dual Art Sleeve, and an Outer Sleeve. The sleeved card was exposed to extreme conditions including rain, wind, and freezing temperatures (-70 °C / -94 °F) on a journey that lasted approximately 180 minutes from takeoff to touch down.

After landing, the card was resubmitted to Beckett for grading, and it was determined that the card maintained its pristine Black Label status.

"If Dragon Shield can protect cards in space, imagine what it can do for collections at home," said Kevin Isaacson, CEO of Collēctīvus Holdings. "Collectors invest thousands of dollars in their cards and this demonstrated that Dragon Shield sleeves have what it takes to keep collections pristine. Having the opportunity to support The Toy Foundation through this mission makes it even more meaningful."

This rare Beckett Black Label Pokémon card will be auctioned off for charity through Heritage Auctions with all proceeds benefitting The Toy Foundation™. The auction will run November 12-19, 2025 — visit here for more information.

To celebrate, a limited quantity of special edition Dragon Shield "Dragons in Space" Matte Dual Art Sleeves—the same uniquely designed sleeve used for the journey to the edge of space—will be available for purchase starting today at 9AM ET, exclusively on www.DragonShield.com.

About Dragon Shield

Dragon Shield is a leading global brand in the trading card game industry, specializing in premium accessories that protect, personalize, and enhance the player experience. Trusted by millions of fans worldwide, Dragon Shield products are celebrated for their exceptional durability, innovative design, and iconic artwork.

Deeply rooted in tabletop gaming culture, Dragon Shield collaborates with creators, retailers, and partners to deliver exceptional products for every level of play, from casual kitchen table games to local game store events and world championship tournaments. Dragon Shield is part of the Collēctīvus family of brands serving the global collectibles ecosystem.

Learn more at www.DragonShield.com or follow Dragon Shield on Instagram.

About Beckett Collectibles

Beckett is the premier grading and authentication company for trading cards and collectibles. The mission of Beckett Collectibles is to provide the most exceptional products and services for collectors. The iconic brand was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into signature pricing guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in The Hobby. With over 40 years of experience assembling the industry's most comprehensive collectibles database, Beckett is the world's premier alternative assets platform. Beckett is part of the Collēctīvus family of brands serving the global collectibles ecosystem.

Learn more at www.beckett.com or follow Beckett on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Toy Foundation™ toyfoundation.org

The Toy Foundation (TTF) is a 501 (c)(3) children's charity and philanthropic arm of The Toy Association. The uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry for the benefit of all children in need, TTF works with companies to create a world where every child experiences the comfort, joy, and extraordinary physical, emotional, and educational benefits of play through two key programs – Toy Chest and Play Fund. Thanks to the toy industry's support, TTF has delivered play to more than 36 million children in need around the world.

