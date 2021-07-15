Dragonboat Closes $3M Seed Round To Bring Product Portfolio Management To Outcome Focused Teams

"We are thrilled to welcome these influential founders and business leaders on our journey to make product portfolio management available to companies of all sizes," said Becky Flint, founder and CEO of Dragonboat. "We're on a mission to empower product leaders and their teams to align on goals, collaborate cross-functionally and make data-driven decisions that drive results."

The decentralization of decision making means impact needs to be understood in real-time, visibility needs to be created across continents and teams need to collaborate cross-functionally to connect business, customer and product goals.

Tom Bogan, angel investor in Dragonboat, explained, "Dragonboat provides the strategic framework and scalable platform for CPOs and their teams to drive real business impact. Every function has a system for data-driven decisions. Sales has Salesforce. Engineering has Jira. Customer Success has Zendesk. Product will have Dragonboat."

The rise of the digital enterprise has transformed how companies do business and teams align. Collaboration and agility are more critical than ever before. Dragonboat has seen incredible traction in 2021, growing 300% with customers including Chime, F5 Networks, Rapyd, Miro and Nium.

"As we operate in a fast changing market, making the right product and resourcing decisions while understanding the downstream implications is critical,'' explained Rajesh Venkatesh, Chief Product Officer at Nium. "Dragonboat enables us to have a complete view of business goals, customer needs and portfolio allocation. It helps us make the best product decisions while keeping everyone on the same page."

To support the explosive customer growth, Dragonboat added Bhaji Illuminati, a seasoned startup marketing executive, as Chief Marketing Officer; and promoted Rui Chicória, founding engineer, to Chief Technology Officer. Dragonboat will use the capital to grow the team across all functions and accelerate the adoption of its Product Portfolio Management platform for outcome focused teams.

ABOUT DRAGONBOAT

Dragonboat helps product leaders and their teams strategize, prioritize, plan and deliver products that drive business results. With Dragonboat, product teams can connect OKRs with initiatives, plan data-driven roadmaps, automate portfolio reporting and deliver with confidence. Learn more: Dragonboat.io

CONTACT: Bhaji Illuminati, [email protected]

SOURCE Dragonboat

Related Links

dragonboat.io

