Dragonchain Open Sources Its Blockchain Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonchain, a blockchain technology company, today released their core blockchain platform under an open source license. With this release, Dragonchain will be able to drive adoption among enterprises and developers looking to build their own blockchain based applications. The open source code gives both enterprises and developers access to blockchain innovations, along with the resources to continue innovating with Dragonchain by contributing code. Dragonchain believes this is a necessary step to further drive adoption and understanding of blockchain technology around the world.

"Releasing the source code to the public was always part of our plan," said Joe Roets, founder and CEO of Dragonchain. "With this release, we believe the potential impact can be maximized by the blockchain community, offering opportunities for developers and driving more real use cases in the blockchain space.''

Dragonchain is a Blockchain as a Service company. It offers flexibility to developers looking to build their own blockchain applications in containerized smart contracts. The public/private hybrid architecture enables a business to maintain control over sensitive business logic. At the same time its patented Interchain technology enables interoperability with other blockchains, such as a private Ethereum network , and provides the freedom to selectively expose data on public blockchains.

The blockchain platform was originally created from scratch by Joe Roets, founder and CEO of Dragonchain. It all began inside The Walt Disney Company in 2014, where the project was internally known as the "Disney Private Blockchain Platform." The Walt Disney Company approved the release of the original code in 2016, demonstrating that it actively contributes robust code to the world, enabling developers to explore more use cases. This still fits perfectly with the philosophy and values of Dragonchain.

"As a developer, I understand the importance and value of an open source project," said Dean Shelton, director of engineering at Dragonchain. "We are excited about this big step and can't wait to let people see how easy and fast they can build powerful blockchain solutions on Dragonchain.''

Visit Dragonchain's GitHub page to see source code and start building on blockchain.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain is a U.S.-based technology leader, offering Blockchain as a Service with security and scalability at the forefront of its operations. Dragonchain's public/private hybrid blockchain platform combines high performance and ease of use, allowing enterprises to build and deploy blockchain solutions in minutes. As a service provider, Dragonchain's goal is to empower businesses with an enterprise-grade blockchain solution.

SOURCE Dragonchain

Related Links

https://dragonchain.com

