Dragonchain, Vision Tree & Coiin Team up to Produce Blockchain Documentary Series

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Tree announced today a documentary series featuring the story of blockchain company Dragonchain, originally developed inside Disney, and the evolution of the cryptocurrency industry in the United States. The series will be released in early 2020 and will utilize the Coiin platform to tokenize engagement for the Dragonchain community.

The documentary series features the never seen before story of Dragonchain, a US-based blockchain technology company that launched in 2017 and led a successful $15 million token sale during the height of the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) boom. The series is being executive produced by Benjamin Gerry and J.D. Seraphine of Vision Tree.

Joe Roets, Founder and CEO of Dragonchain, said: "Dragonchain was built to solve complex problems with innovative solutions for any developer and any business. We make it accessible and easy to use cutting edge blockchain technology. The partnership with Vision Tree and Coiin present a perfect opportunity to bring our platform and ecosystem further and drive community engagement."

J.D. Seraphine, Founder of Vision Tree said: "There is a massive untold story about the challenges of being a cryptocurrency company operating in the US and it is time everyone learns what's at stake - the country who leads the development of blockchain technology will have tremendous influence in shaping the future of the planet."

Vision Tree also recently announced plans to tokenize one of its major film projects, the Atari Movie , in partnership with tZero and is on the forefront of utilizing blockchain technology in the media and entertainment sector.

In connection with the Atari Movie, the team developed a mobile engagement platform called Coiin, where the community can earn tokens by promoting specific projects on social media that may be redeemed for ownership in a variety of projects including the Atari Movie and the documentary series featuring Dragonchain.

SOURCE Dragonchain

Related Links

https://dragonchain.com

