DRAGONFLY BIOSCIENCES UK INCREASES BRAND VALUE GLOBALLY

Dragonfly CBD to be rolled out across Superdrug – part of the world's largest international health, wellness and beauty retailer - the A.S. Watson Group

LONDON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- British Company, Dragonfly Biosciences UK , the brains behind Dragonfly CBD, Europe's largest and leading, award-winning seed to shelf range of CBD oils and skincare products, is expanding its retail footprint into Superdrug. Superdrug is part of the world's largest international health, wellness and beauty retailer - the A.S. Watson Group. The Group operates more than 16,000 stores in 28 markets, serving over 5.5 billion customers per annum.

The availability of Dragonfly CBD at Superdrug sees a significant expansion of the brand's impressive high street presence, improving access for customers across the UK and Republic of Ireland. Six of the popular Dragonfly CBD Oral drop products will available in Superdrug:

Dragonfly CBD Orange Flavour 500mg CBD Oral drops

Dragonfly CBD Peppermint Flavour 500mg CBD Oral drops

Dragonfly CBD Natural Flavour 500mg CBD Oral drops

Dragonfly CBD Natural Flavour 1000mg CBD Oral drops

Dragonfly CBD Broad Spectrum 450mg CBD Oral drops

Dragonfly CBD Broad Spectrum 900mg CBD Oral drops

Dragonfly CBD is already a huge success – it was the first CBD brand stocked by Boots UK and as a result, it already dominates the UK market and is sold online and in pharmacy stores, health food stores and grocery retailers across Europe and Australia. Dragonfly Biosciences Limited is also due to be listed on the ASX from August 2023, under the symbol DRF. According to Fortune Business Insights the global CBD market is estimated to be USD $3.6 billion growing to USD $55 Billion by 2028.

Regan Saveall, CEO of Dragonfly Biosciences UK says: "We keep innovation and quality at the heart of the Dragonfly CBD brand and we believe that this strategy is what is driving our success. Superdrug has established itself as a leading, innovative multichannel health and beauty destination in the UK and Dragonfly Biosciences UK will be committing to significant investments in initiatives to provide broader access to customers. Superdrug's online channel uses new digital technology to provide consumers with a connection to in-store staff for support product information; adding value in a relatively new category. Dragonfly Biosciences UK will be providing staff training and education across all retailer and online retail channels".

Regan Saveall added "Although this expansion primarily affects the UK, A.S. Watson is part of the Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings, making it an exciting development for Dragonfly Biosciences UK as we expand globally, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Moving through the latter part of 2023 and beyond, we will continue to introduce global market firsts and our business expansion strategies will propel us into new markets as we strive to create the next generation of health and wellness innovation."

Source of story: Dragonfly Biosciences UK

Notes to editors: Dragonfly Biosciences Ltd is a UK based company with international reach. Dragonfly has been awarded "Best CBD Product" by one of the world's most respected health and beauty retailer and pharmacy chain in 2020 and voted the number one recommended CBD brand by Boots' customers in 2021. In 2022, Dragonfly CBD was highly commended as a most valuable product – MVP – voted by pharmacy within the Natural and Complementary Healthcare Sector.

Dragonfly CBD keeps innovation and quality at its heart and extensive research and development and stringent quality controls will always guarantee the highest and most consistent product quality. It promises a 'seed to shelf' quality assurance on every single product that produced. Dragonfly Biosciences UK owns certified organic land and licensed dedicated CBD extraction facilities – used alongside stringent testing in third-party laboratories that are globally recognised. A 'Certified of Analysis' certificate (COA) for every single product batch produced can be viewed on the web site ensuing a commitment to quality transparency. Supported by experts in farming, cultivation, extraction, formulation, compliance and training, consumers can be assured of the highest quality, consistent standards that comply with regulations. These values translate in all of their markets.

Looking after the planet is also important to Dragonfly Biosciences Ltd which is why the company has environmentally sustainable practices in place which lessens the company's environmental footprint. On average, hemp cultivation yields a sequestration ratio of 1.5 units of sequestration per unit produced. This means that one tonne of harvested hemp should sequester 1.62 tonnes of CO2. As hemp sequesters carbon from the atmosphere, it is filtered back into soil through a process called bio sequestration.

Dragonfly CBD oral drops are available in a range of strengths and flavours. Vitamin D is included in some oral preparation to facilitate consumers obtaining the UK government recommended daily dose of this essential vitamin. Dragonfly has also developed a portfolio of innovative CBD-infused topical products ranging from muscle balms, face and body lotions and skin patches www.dragonflycbd.com

SOURCE Dragonfly Biosciences Ltd