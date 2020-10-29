Dragonfly Capital Co-founder Alex Pack Joins Huobi's Corporate Investment Arm

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group today announced that Alex Pack, a former managing partner of crypto investment firm Dragonfly Capital, has joined as a corporate investment advisor. In his new role, Pack will work closely with Huobi's corporate investment team led by Chief Investment Officer Sharlyn Wu, a veteran banking executive who was recently appointed to oversee the company's venture investments.

As a seasoned crypto investor, Pack brings a wealth of experience and unique Western perspective to the team. Pack will play an active role across all aspects of Huobi's investment operations, from deal sourcing and due diligence to deal execution and portfolio support. Pack will also help finetune Huobi's investment thesis and expand Huobi's overseas presence.

"Alex has one of the sharpest minds in crypto. Not only does he understand the macro impact of DeFi and crypto, he's also able to drill down into the specifics of different projects," said Wu. "I'm thrilled to work with him again in a formal capacity as we expand our strategic investment efforts across the globe. Together, we will empower entrepreneurs from all over the world to build toward a new decentralized economy and revolutionize the existing financial system."

"Sharlyn and I have known each other for years, and I have always regarded her as one of the most long term, visionary crypto thinkers in China," said Alex Pack. "That's why I was excited when I heard that she was joining Huobi, which is one of the most important companies in crypto. Huobi can be a total game-changer for the burgeoning decentralized economy, and I'm excited to support its efforts."

Pack's appointment comes at a critical juncture for the company as Huobi ramps up its global expansion on multiple fronts. Under Wu's leadership, Huobi's newly-formed DeFi division is leading an international consortium of centralized and decentralized financial service providers and platforms to drive cross-border collaboration and adoption through joint research, standardized protocols, events, and more.

The expansion of Huobi's corporate investment arm, which has tens of millions of dollars earmarked for venture investments, marks the latest in Huobi's push to grow its ecosystem beyond Asia and nurture global blockchain innovation. The corporate investment team works closely with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers to seek out the best talent and most promising projects in the crypto space.

Pack is one of the earliest institutional investors in crypto. In 2018, he co-founded Dragonfly Capital with Feng Bo, a $100M crypto-focused venture fund, and previously invested with Bain Capital Ventures and AngelList. He is an early investor behind many of the leading teams in crypto, including Compound Finance, MakerDAO, UMA Protocol, Amber Group, MatrixPort, Polychain Capital, Ethereum, and Cosmos.

