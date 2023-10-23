Dragonfly Financial Technologies Adds FedNow Payments to Digital Composable Banking Solution

FedNow Payments Delivers Real-Time Payment Capabilities Including an Out-of-The-Box User Interface and APIs for FedNow Payment Initiation

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, today launched FedNow Payments, which gives banks the ability to use the recently deployed FedNowÒ Service. Launched in late July 2023, the FedNow Service is a new instant payment infrastructure developed by the Federal Reserve that allows financial institutions of every size across the U.S. to provide safe and efficient instant payment services. Dragonfly's FedNow Payments is a standalone solution that can be added to any bank's digital offering.

Dragonfly's FedNow Payments enables instant, 24/7/365 payments, which permits faster payroll processing, more intuitive bill payments, improved cash flow improving reconciliation, cash forecasting and liquidity management and enhanced overall transaction efficiency. The solution will be interoperable with existing payment systems, enabling seamless integration with various digital banking platforms and financial service providers. Real-time payments are forecasted to facilitate additional economic output to the tune of $173 billion in formal GDP, as well as forecasted to drive $184 billion in aggregated net savings for consumers and businesses.

"The FedNow Service is set to transform the current payment ecosystem. As we continue to expand our digital composable banking platform, we know it's of critical importance to have the latest payment solutions available for our customers." said Jim Gillespie, Chief Product Officer at Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp. "Our FedNow Payments enables banks to provide their customers with real-time, flexible payments that are secure and scalable, and we're excited to offer this new payment option to banks that are making the jump to the FedNow Service."

Dragonfly's FedNow Payments will also be added to its industry-leading Universal Online Banking platform - the only composable banking platform on the market purpose-built for today's digital and embedded business banking needs. Because the Dragonfly platform is designed for ultimate flexibility, agility and ease of use, customers can choose the implementation option best suited for the needs and size of the bank and their corporate clients. FedNow Payments is a payments option available in each composable banking deployment: Dragonfly Digital, Dragonfly as a Service and Dragonfly Embedded Banking.

About Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp.
Dragonfly Financial Technologies is a banking-as-a-service FinTech powering innovative digital customer experiences for commercial banking institutions. Dragonfly Commercial Banking Platform unites internal banking systems and unlocks their collective value, enabling banks to provide a superior customer experience and introduce new services with speed and ease. And with the industry's largest portfolio of APIs, the Dragonfly platform connects seamlessly to the world's most popular FinTech applications. Commercial banking customers worldwide – including top-10 banks in the US and Asia – rely on Dragonfly to initiate and collect payments and manage daily financial operations for their corporate clients. For more information, visit www.dragonflyft.com.

