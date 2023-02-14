Dragonfly Financial Technologies Announces Three Key C-Level Hires as Part of its Double-Digit Growth

In its First 100 Days, Leader in Digital Business Banking Solutions Expands Management Team, Product Portfolio and Partner Ecosystem

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, today announced three new C-level team hires as part of its double-digit employee growth. Dragonfly welcomed La Dell Diaz as chief legal officer (CLO), Derly Gutierrez as chief information security officer (CISO) and Carolina Reddy as chief administration and risk officer (CARO). In addition to this growth, Dragonfly has also expanded its partner ecosystem and product portfolio.

"The addition of La Dell, Derly and Carolina to our leadership team marks an extraordinary milestone in our initial launch phase," said Johan Roets, CEO of Dragonfly Financial Technologies. "Each brings a unique perspective to our organization and will help us elevate and strengthen our security and business operations. We have also expanded our development and product teams and look forward to introducing new products and services that improve the overall digital banking experience for corporate and small business clients."

Dragonfly's new executives have decades of experience in their respective roles and are poised to help the digital banking leader continue its impressive growth:

La Dell Diaz brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate law and will oversee Dragonfly's legal department. Prior to joining Dragonfly, La Dell was senior vice president, legal, at ACI Worldwide, where she used her strategic management and planning skills to run the global legal operations at the organization.

brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate law and will oversee Dragonfly's legal department. Prior to joining Dragonfly, La Dell was senior vice president, legal, at ACI Worldwide, where she used her strategic management and planning skills to run the global legal operations at the organization. Derly Gutierrez has nearly 25 years of experience in defending modern environments while implementing risk management, governance, and compliance programs and will lead Dragonfly's cybersecurity department. Prior to joining Dragonfly, he was the CISO at 1010data and was director of information security at Bank of New York Mellon. He is also a founding board member of the Cloud Security Alliance.

Carolina Reddy brings decades of experience managing risk and administration and will oversee Dragonfly's administration department. Prior to joining Dragonfly, she was Head of Business Risk and Cybercrime, Group Card & Emerging Payments at Standard Bank Group. She has a proven track record in strategy definition, contracts negotiation, revenue leakage identification and continuous improvement programs designed to significantly improve the performance of businesses.

In addition to these executive hires, Dragonfly has expanded its products and service teams to reinforce its commitment to innovation and the delivery of world-class digital banking solutions and services that help banks power differentiating customer experiences for their corporate and small business customers.

The company has also made a series of announcements to boost its solution portfolio and partner ecosystem. Building on its market-leading Universal Online Banker solution, Dragonfly launched the FinTech Integration Center, which provides banks with secure, seamless connections to leading FinTech applications, including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Oracle NetSuite, Xero and Quicken and more. The company also expanded its FinTech ecosystem, announcing strategic partnerships with open finance platforms Ninth Wave and Prolific Banking. The partnerships will help Dragonfly further provide banks with secure, seamless connections to popular fintech applications and industry-leading enrollment-as-a-service solutions.

About Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp.

Dragonfly Financial Technologies provides digital banking and treasury management offerings to banks for use by all businesses from small businesses to large corporations, delivering financial institutions global multilingual and multi-currency cash management solutions. Dragonfly works alongside its global banking clientele to deliver secure, frictionless payments, enabling banks to streamline processes, automate tasks and improve overall efficiencies of digital banking programs. For more information, visit www.dragonflyft.com.

