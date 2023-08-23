Dragonfly Financial Technologies Earns Top Spots in Product Features and Client Services in the Aite-Novarica Group (now Datos Insights) U.S. Cash Management Technology Providers 2023 Report

Dragonfly is the Only Vendor to Receive the Top Rating in Both Client Services and Product

Features

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, announced it was the only vendor to place first in both Client Service and Product Features in the Aite Matrix: U.S. Cash Management Technology Providers for 2023.

Leveraging the Aite Matrix, a proprietary Aite-Novarica Group (now Datos Insights) vendor assessment framework, the impact report evaluated nine U.S. cash management vendors and ranked them based on product features, client services, vendor stability and client strength. Dragonfly and its Universal Online Banker service received high marks in the report.

"Vendors such as Dragonfly Financial Technologies continue to evolve their cash management offerings to align with the needs of banks of various sizes and strategies," said Christine Barry, Head of Banking and Payments Advisory at Datos Insights. "Digital composable banking solutions, vast API libraries, and expanding partner ecosystems better position banks to deliver the type of customer experiences their business and corporate clients increasingly need."

According to Datos Insights' Q2 2022 Group survey of 300 U.S. midsize and large companies, only 23% of finance and payment professionals feel their financial institutions fully meet their cash/treasury management or payment capability needs. Banks are looking to their technology providers to help them close the gap and address new market needs and expectations.

Dragonfly Financial Technologies is addressing these needs and recently introduced the industry's only composable banking platform on the market purpose-built for today's digital and embedded business banking needs. Dragonfly's new deployment options for its Universal Online Banker platform are helping banks quickly and efficiently deliver superior digital-first business banking services at scale to compete with FinTech's offering competitive solutions.

"Banks continue to face competitive headwinds and are looking for feature functionality and services to provide their customers with the best user experience," said Jim Gillespie, chief product officer at Dragonfly Financial Technologies. "From day one, we have focused on providing the best customer service and introducing new features that help our clients deliver faster, easier payments that scale with their needs. Receiving the highest score in client services and product features in the Aite Matrix report is a testament of our commitment to deliver the industry's best features and service."

About Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp.

Dragonfly Financial Technologies is a banking-as-a-service FinTech powering innovative digital customer experiences for commercial banking institutions. Dragonfly Commercial Banking Platform unites internal banking systems and unlocks their collective value, enabling banks to provide a superior customer experience and introduce new services with speed and ease. And with the industry's largest portfolio of APIs, the Dragonfly platform connects seamlessly to the world's most popular FinTech applications. Commercial banking customers worldwide – including top-10 banks in the US and Asia – rely on Dragonfly to initiate and collect payments and manage daily financial operations for their corporate clients. For more information, visit www.dragonflyft.com.

SOURCE Dragonfly Financial Technologies