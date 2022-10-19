Dragonfly Financial Technologies Launches FinTech Integration Center

New FinTech Integration Solution Provides Banks with Seamless, Secure Integrations to Leading FinTech Applications

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, today announced its FinTech Integration Center, which provides banks with secure, seamless connections to leading FinTech applications. With the FinTech Integration Center, bank customers can interact in real time with their banks directly from within their business accounting and ERP systems. By embedding the bank's solutions directly in these FinTech applications, Dragonfly customers simplify their customers' daily banking activities and enable them to spend more time running their businesses. Dragonfly's FinTech Integration Center easily integrates with banking platforms to provide connections to FinTech applications including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Oracle NetSuite, Xero and Quicken.

According to research from Aite-Novarica, global, mid-sized, large and super regional banks all cited building out API capabilities to provide more services to small business clientele as top priorities in 2023.

Jim Gillespie, chief product officer at Dragonfly Financial Technologies, said, "Our FinTech Integration Center provides frictionless integration to popular FinTech applications – giving small businesses embedded, real-time access to their bank without having to leave their accounting system and log in separately to their bank."

Fully integrated with Dragonfly's Universal Online Banker (UOB) solution, the FinTech Integration Center uses standardized connections to help banks connect in real time to popular applications – enabling day-one service to small business banking customers. The FinTech Integration Center offers the following benefits:

Account balance and transaction activity is automatically updated in real time, 24x7

Businesses can reconcile bank transactions instantly with one click, improving accuracy and saving time and money

Immediate access to the top business accounting systems, with continuous addition of additional business applications, to simplify more and more aspects of daily business banking

Easy access via Universal Online Banker using the same login and authentication credentials

About Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp.

Dragonfly Financial Technologies provides digital banking and treasury management offerings to banks for use by all businesses from small businesses to large corporations, delivering financial institutions global multilingual and multi-currency cash management solutions. Dragonfly works alongside its global banking clientele to deliver secure, frictionless payments, enabling banks to streamline processes, automate tasks and improve overall efficiencies of digital banking programs. For more information, visit www.dragonflyft.com.

