Dragonfly Financial Technologies Named a Stevie Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, has won two Stevie® awards in the 21st Annual American Business Awards for Achievement in Management - Financial Services and Startup of the Year - Business Services Industries.

"Being recognized with two Stevie awards underscores the important work Dragonfly is doing to elevate the customer experience in digital banking," said Johan Roets, CEO of Dragonfly. "As a new company, I'm especially proud of the accomplishments the team has made – a 100% customer retention rate, the introduction of new products to the market and more. There are a lot of exciting things on the horizon as we look forward to expanding Dragonfly's footprint globally and in the FinTech market."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Comments from the judges on Dragonfly's award submissions included:

"The strategies Dragonfly Financial Technologies has used to sustain, grow and expand their business is remarkable. Their vast clientele of over 1 million, worldwide speaks for itself."

"The FinTech Integration Center and management and product team expansion demonstrates the company's dedication to innovation and client experience. Dragonfly Financial Technologies deserves credit for its digital banking and treasury management efforts."

"I rate Dragonfly Financial Technologies a high score for its impressive entry into the digital banking and treasury management fintech market. Dragonfly has already secured additional deals with top banks in the US and Asia and recently expanded its fintech ecosystem with strategic partnerships."

Dragonfly launched in September 2022, and is meeting its goals to deliver innovations across its product portfolio, expand its customer success and leadership team and target more commercial banking customers in the U.S. and international markets. The company's Universal Online Banker Solution is used by top-10 banks in the U.S. and Asia, and its 700+ open APIs available for use is the most in the industry. More than 1.4 million businesses and their banks trust the Dragonfly platform to manage their liquidity, initiate and receive payments, and prevent fraudulent transactions every day.

