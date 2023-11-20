Dragonfly Financial Technologies Wins Startup of the Year at 2023 US FinTech Awards

Company's Commitment to Customers and its Innovative Composable Banking Solutions Help Secure the Win

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, has won Startup of the Year at the 2023 US FinTech Awards.

Dragonfly was recognized for its growth and impressive market share in the digital business banking industry. A market leader from day one, Dragonfly customers include top 10 banks in the U.S. and Asia.

Dragonfly has a robust product portfolio, which includes its Universal Online Banker, a composable digital business banking solution that is purpose-built for today's digital and embedded business banking needs. In a recent Datos Insights (Formerly Aite-Novarica) report, Dragonfly was rated highest in both customer service and features. No other competitor could make the same claim.

"We believe in banks and their ability to power corporate business growth. Banks that use our technology support the daily treasury management and payment needs of more than 1.4 million businesses," said Johan Roets, the CEO of Dragonfly. "We are honored to be recognized as Startup of the Year by FinTech Intel. This motivates us to continue to develop and provide solutions that help our banking clients deliver the best customer experiences to their corporate clients."

The US FinTech Awards is brought to you by FinTech Intel, the source of authoritative global fintech news. The US is home to a popular and fast-growing fintech market. The US FinTech awards celebrate this incredible community and the achievements of the country's brightest. The categories cover the full spectrum of fintech. An independent panel of experts judge the submissions.

"Throughout the evening, we witnessed the culmination of hard work, dedication, and ingenuity as we recognised and honoured the outstanding achievements of the brightest minds and the most groundbreaking companies in the realm of technology. Their commitment to pushing the notion of what is possible has not only changed the way we manage our finances, but has also laid the groundwork for a more accessible, inclusive and secure financial future, said Penny Lee, CEO of Financial Technology Association.

Dragonfly is committed to delivering innovative composable digital business banking solutions to its customers and recently made a series of announcements to boost its solution portfolio and partner ecosystem. Building on its market-leading Universal Online Banker solution, Dragonfly offers new composable digital business banking solutions, purpose-built for today's digital business banking needs. The company also recently announced FedNow Payments, which gives banks the ability to use the recently deployed FedNow® Service and its partnership with CSI Technologies.

To get in touch with Dragonfly, please visit https://www.dragonflyft.com/#contact-form.

About Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp.

Dragonfly Financial Technologies is a banking-as-a-service FinTech powering innovative digital customer experiences for commercial banking institutions. Dragonfly Commercial Banking Platform unites internal banking systems and unlocks their collective value, enabling banks to provide a superior customer experience and introduce new services with speed and ease. And with the industry's largest portfolio of APIs, the Dragonfly platform connects seamlessly to the world's most popular FinTech applications. Commercial banking customers worldwide – including top-10 banks in the US and Asia – rely on Dragonfly to initiate and collect payments and manage daily financial operations for their corporate clients. For more information, visit www.dragonflyft.com.

