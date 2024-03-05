Dragonfly has Received Milestone Payment Following Dosing of First Patient in AbbVie Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating DF4101/ABBV-303

This is the eighth drug using Dragonfly's platform technology, and the sixth TriNKET® to enter into clinical trials.

WALTHAM, Mass., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies, today announced receipt of a milestone payment following dosing of the first patient in a clinical trial conducted by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) to evaluate ABBV-303, a solid tumor targeting TriNKET®.

ABBV-303, an investigational drug being developed for the treatment of solid tumors, is the eighth drug using Dragonfly's platform technology to enter the clinic, and the first AbbVie-licensed TriNKET® drug candidate to enter into the clinic. The Phase 1 clinical trial, conducted by AbbVie, is evaluating ABBV-303 alone and in combination with AbbVie's budigalimab (ABBV-181), in solid tumors.

"We are delighted that AbbVie has advanced ABBV-303 into the clinic," said Bill Haney, CEO and Dragonfly co-founder. "AbbVie is a global leader in advancing novel treatments for some of the most complex diseases and a terrific partner. We look forward to continued success and rapid progress with the AbbVie team to advance potential new treatment options for patients."

Additional information about the M24-122 Phase 1 trial, can be found at: https://clinicaltrials.gov (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT06158958).

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies that harness the body's immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. In addition to a set of advanced programs in the clinic, Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly owned preclinical candidates discovered using its proprietary platforms that are progressing toward the clinic, as well as productive collaborations with Merck, AbbVie, Gilead and Bristol Myers Squibb in a broad range of disease areas.

