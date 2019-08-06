Dragonfly Therapeutics Adds World-Leading Cancer Immunotherapy Pioneer to its Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Alan Korman, renowned for his work leading to the development the first approved checkpoint inhibitor cancer therapies, joins Dragonfly's scientific team.

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly") today announced the addition of world-leading cancer immunotherapy pioneer Dr. Alan Korman to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Korman's renowned work at BMS and Medarex led to the development of two of the first approved cancer immunotherapy drugs, ipilimumab (anti-CTLA-4) and nivolumab (anti-PD-1) and their combination, constituting a major breakthrough in cancer treatment for patients worldwide.

Dr. Korman joins Dragonfly's scientific team in developing the company's novel TriNKET™ ( Tri -specific NK cell E ngager T herapy) technology that harnesses the body's innate immune system to develop vastly improved treatments for patients with both hematological and solid tumor cancers.

"Alan is a pioneer in the field of immuno-oncology whom we are delighted to welcome to our scientific leadership team," said Bill Haney, co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics.

"As one of the first immunologists to see and execute on the promise of cancer immunotherapy in his central role developing the first-ever checkpoint blockade drugs, Alan's urgency and effectiveness will help us in the next generation of cancer immunotherapies," stated Dragonfly's co-founder and head of MIT's Koch Institute, Dr. Tyler Jacks. "We are delighted to work with Dr. Korman on Dragonfly's novel TriNKET therapies, which may provide a dramatically better safety window and effectiveness in treating challenging tumor types for patients."

Alan Korman, PhD, is a world-leading pioneer in developing cancer immunotherapies. As Vice President for Immuno-Oncology Discovery at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), he led the development of biologics for tumor immunotherapy. Prior to BMS, Dr. Korman held various positions at Medarex. His tenure at BMS and Medarex led to the development of two approved drugs for oncology, ipilimumab (anti-CTLA-4) and nivolumab (anti-PD-1) and their combination, which initiated the approach of checkpoint blockade. Dr. Korman received his PhD in Cellular and Developmental Biology from Harvard University and was a Whitehead Fellow at the Whitehead Institute at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was also a staff scientist at the Institut Pasteur prior to moving to the biotechnology sector. He has occasionally played poker over the years, including with Bill Haney and Tyler Jacks.

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Therapeutics is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel TriNKET™ technology to harness the body's innate immune system to bring breakthrough cancer treatments to patients.

