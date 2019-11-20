Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with AbbVie for Autoimmune Diseases and Oncology

Dragonfly will use its TriNKET™ platform to develop drug candidates directed to multiple targets for autoimmune disorders, and oncology. AbbVie receives exclusive options to license a number of Dragonfly's natural killer (NK) cell engager immunotherapies.

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics ("Dragonfly"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies that harness the innate immune system to treat disease, and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced a multi-target research collaboration designed to advance a number of Dragonfly's novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapies for autoimmune and oncology indications.

The collaboration grants AbbVie the option to license exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights to develop and commercialize products directed to specific targets developed using Dragonfly's TriNKET™ technology platform.

"AbbVie is committed to delivering improved treatment options to our patients by investing in groundbreaking technologies and platforms," said Tom Hudson, M.D. Senior Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer at AbbVie. "The Dragonfly team has made impressive progress in developing their platform and demonstrating the potential of their technology to potentially treat a variety of diseases."

"AbbVie is a global leader in treating chronic immune-mediated diseases, and transforming standards of care for people living with cancer," said Bill Haney, co-founder and chief executive officer of Dragonfly. "We look forward to working with the AbbVie team to advancing new treatment options for patients."

AbbVie will pay Dragonfly an upfront payment, future success-based milestone payments and royalties.

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel TriNKET™ technology to harness the body's innate immune system to bring breakthrough cancer treatments to patients.

For more information visit:

www.dragonflytx.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dragonfly-therapeutics-inc.

https://twitter.com/dragonflytx

DRAGONFLY MEDIA CONTACT:

Anne Deconinck | anne@dragonflytx.com

SOURCE Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dragonflytx.com

