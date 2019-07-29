Dragonfly to Release "Special Force VR: Infinity War" in August

Dragonfly (KOSDAQ: 030350), the original game developer and distributor for its worldwide release, has been cooperating with Reality MagiQ to make the game reach world's top level. The game contains new tactical content, high-quality weapons, and outstanding details in game maps.

While other VR FPS games focus on describing weapon controls and manipulations for early adopters, this game is aimed at mass users in the growing VR market. Thus, Dragonfly has made its controls and manipulations much easier to use, and it focuses on tactical game play and battles between players. Anyone can easily go into the game in a minute.

Also, Dragonfly has invested much in developing various characters with unique attributes and abilities for gamers' tactical game play. Of course, there will be functional and funny character customization, as well as weapons.

Special Force VR: Infinity War is geared toward the VR e-sports market, which is expected to grow in the next few years. Dragonfly promises constant updates and the addition of broadcasting features to enable the use of the game for VR e-sport events.

Special Force VR: Infinity War is a STEAM VR game which supports HTC VIVE, Oculus Rift, Samsung Odyssey and more. It will be released soon on Oculus store and Play Station VR store in late 2019.

The full game introduction can be read here. (https://store.steampowered.com/app/1049130/SPECIAL_FORCE_VR_INFINITY_WAR/)

