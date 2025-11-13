DragonGC Launches 10-K Compliance Check: The First AI-Driven 10-K Compliance Tool Built on Verified SEC and Regulatory Sources

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DragonGC today announced the beta launch of its 10-K Compliance Check, a breakthrough feature that allows legal and compliance professionals to review draft Form 10-K filings against verified SEC rules, regulatory guidance, and staff interpretations - immediately and with full transparency.

Built on DragonGC's proprietary Authoritative Sources, the 10-K Compliance Check automates what has traditionally been a manual, paper-based process requiring lawyers to cross-reference each section of a 10-K against the relevant SEC regulations. What once took days can now be completed in minutes, with the system flagging potential non-compliance, identifying inconsistencies, and providing direct links to the corresponding rules.

"Our goal was to bring precision, speed, and accountability to one of the most time-consuming and risk-sensitive areas of securities disclosure," said Neil McCarthy, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of DragonGC. "The 10-K Compliance Check combines legal analysis with the power of verified data. Every recommendation is grounded in an authoritative source - nothing is hidden, and nothing is speculative."

With full traceability built in, each flagged issue or recommendation includes a citation and direct link to the underlying SEC rule, interpretive release, or staff comment letter. This gives lawyers and corporate disclosure teams complete visibility into the foundation of every compliance determination, aligning with American Bar Association Model Rule 1.1 on competence, which requires attorneys to independently verify information and exercise professional judgment.

"Legal teams are under tremendous pressure to ensure accuracy while meeting accelerated filing timelines," said Emily Drazan Chapman, DragonGC's Legal AI Architect and former SEC attorney. "By transforming a traditionally checklist-driven review into a real-time, verified analysis, DragonGC provides a practical way to reduce risk and streamline diligence."

The 10-K Compliance Check is now available as part of the DragonGC platform for publicly traded companies and their advisors. The feature is designed by lawyers for publicly traded companies and law firms seeking to modernize their disclosure review processes ahead of the 2026 proxy and reporting season.

About DragonGC

DragonGC is an AI-driven governance and compliance platform that helps in-house counsel, boards, and outside advisors navigate the complex landscape of SEC disclosure, shareholder communications, and regulatory compliance. DragonGC delivers verified, regulator-grade insights to support legal decision-making with confidence. To learn more or request a platform demonstration, visit www.dragongc.com.

