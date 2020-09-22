DragonSlayer Launches New Travel Information Platform with Up-to-Date Covid-19 Insights

Using DragonSlayer's proprietary technologies, all 50 states and 124 countries are ranked with SAFE-T (Smart Analytics for Educating Travelers) which can be further customized to any particular risk tolerance with our unique filtering options. DragonSlayer provides the latest information on the reopening of states and a growing list of countries. With a quick glance, you can identify which destinations still require quarantine and learn more about their local conditions upon arrival. Whether it's COVID-19 testing protocols, quarantines or open beaches, DragonSlayer helps travelers know the facts about their destination.

The DragonSlayer mission is to provide both travelers and their trusted travel advisors with centralized, real-time information to regain the confidence to book their next trip. Travel professionals play a key role in the travel industry's recovery. DragonSlayer believes their intuitive platform can unite the industry by enabling all to share their insights and ensure accuracy.

Whether you are an avid traveler or work with a travel professional, the DragonSlayer platform is your secret weapon. They have created a growing community of Travel Slayers who utilize DragonSlayer to keep up with borders reopening and sometimes spontaneously closing, attractions shutting down, and hotels' new safety protocols. You no longer need to feel overwhelmed or spend hours researching. Start rebuilding confidence and get involved in the movement to get the world traveling again.

Users can sign up for a 14-day free trial at http: www.dragonslayertravel.com/about.html

SOURCE DragonSlayer Travel

Related Links

http://www.dragonslayertravel.com

