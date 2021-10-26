"Dragonwatch 5" Becomes Tenth and Final Volume in the Epic "Fablehaven" Adventure

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Mull, author of the New York Times bestselling series Fablehaven, Dragonwatch, Beyonders, and Five Kingdoms, today released his fifth and final volume of Dragonwatch, which serves as the tenth and final volume in the epic Fablehaven adventure. Mull fans the world over have been anxiously awaiting this climatic conclusion.

Dragonwatch 5 Author Brandon Mull

The Fablehaven adventure began more than a dozen years ago with protagonists Seth and Kendra, the brother-sister duo who, upon visiting their grandparents' estate, stumbled into a dragon sanctuary and the adventure of their lives. Together they have confronted greedy trolls, mischievous satyrs, plotting witches, jealous faeries, and dangerous dragons, among other mystical creatures, trying to stand firm in the face of danger as they battle unknown evil forces, many with superior powers and magical abilities.

"This series has always been about the challenge of choosing good over evil, right over wrong, light over darkness," said Mull. "The backdrop is mythical and magical, but elements of the message are universal—when you break the rules, you pay the price. I think readers young and old find struggles they can relate to while enjoying the crazy ride."

In Mull's latest book, Dragonwatch 5: Return of the Dragon Slayers (Shadow Mountain, $21.99, ISBN 978-1629729305), Seth and Kendra find themselves in the magical world of dragons, which is now teetering on the brink of collapse. The Dragon King, Celebrant, has united the dragons into a vengeful army, and only a final artifact stands in the way of them unleashing their fury against humankind. Seth and Kendra find themselves in desperate need of new allies, facing the most dangerous quest of all and make their last stand at the hidden Kingdom of Selona. For the defenders of light to stand a chance, the legendary dragon slayers must arise, lost secrets must be uncovered, and ancient powers must awaken, all leading to the gripping finale.

The Dragonwatch series has been met with rave reviews, including: "An entertainingly compelling read from first page to last. Very highly recommended." (Midwest Book Review) "Exciting, imaginative, action-packed adventure." (Compass Book Ratings) "The excitement of the adventure will sweep up existing fans and undoubtedly create new ones." (Booklist) "The dialogue and descriptive prose shine." (Foreword Reviews)

Dragonwatch 5 goes on sale October 26, 2021. For more information, visit ShadowMountain.com.

About the Author

Brandon Mull is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Fablehaven, Dragonwatch, Beyonders, and Five Kingdoms series. A kinetic thinker, Brandon enjoys bouncy balls, squeezable stress toys, and popping bubble wrap. He lives in Utah in a happy little valley near the mouth of a canyon with his wife, Erlyn, their eleven children, and a dog named Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Brandon loves meeting his readers and hearing about their experiences with his books.

