DragonWave and Siklu Introduce "Extend" Multi-Gig E-Band Solution Bringing Ultra Resilient Millimeter Wave Capacity to 6+ Miles

DALLAS and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, announced that its DragonWave unit and Siklu have officially introduced the "Extend"-line of Ultra high-capacity and long-range mmWave radios designed to reliably deliver multi-gigabit connections up to 6 miles (10km) or more with fiber-equivalent reliability of 99.999%.

Extend represents the next evolution of reliable, multi-gigabit millimeter wave wireless access, combining the robust and highest power packet microwave technology of DragonWave's Harmony product line with market-leading performance of Siklu's EtherHaul™ E-Band (70/80 GHz) radios. With Extend, DragonWave and Siklu have introduced a single solution designed to address the need for long-range, ultra-high capacity, cost-effective and ultra-reliable wireless connectivity by mobile network operators, rural broadband and wireless internet service providers (WISPs), public safety organizations, as well as city, state, and local municipalities.

"Extend brings unmatched range and reliability to millimeter wave networks by leveraging Siklu's top-performing gigabit E-band radios with the market proven, carrier-grade reliability of DragonWave's packet microwave technology. We are pleased to expand DragonWave's addressable market with Extend, allowing us to provide network operators of all kinds with the highest performance, longest-range, and most reliable wireless transport solution in the market today," said Dr. Dustin McIntire, Chief Technology Officer at COMSovereign Holding Corp.

"Network operators around the world have already embraced the unique capabilities and performance benefits of millimeter wave technology for their most demanding connectivity challenges," said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu. "Together with DragonWave, Extend redefines the performance and reliability of millimeter wave wireless networking, helping us deliver on the promise of multi-gigabit wireless capacity."

Siklu's EtherHaul™ Extend18 and DragonWave's Harmony Extend 80 are the first products in the new Extend line of ultra-resilient, dual band packet microwave radios. Extend combines a pair of Siklu multi-gigabit EtherHaul™ Kilo radios operating in the popular 70/80GHz bands with DragonWave's Harmony EnhancedMC High Power carrier-grade packet microwave solutions operating in the licensed 18GHz band, to provide unmatched communications range and reliability even in adverse weather situations.

With "single click" simplicity, thanks to adaptive modulation and advanced QoS of the EtherHaul™ integrated networking engine, during significant rain events, Extend automatically maintains the availability of high priority traffic, switching to the secondary radio hitlessly. After the rain cell has passed, the EtherHaul™ link will automatically revert to its previous capacity load with no loss of traffic. Thanks to Extend's fully monitored, dual radio design, high-performance long- distance multigigabit capacity is both economical and easy to implement.

Tom Ferris, Director U.S. Sales at Alliance Corporation, commented, "Alliance Corporation is a master distributor in the United States and Canada of both DragonWave Microwave and Siklu Millimeter Wave solutions and is very excited by the new Extend offering because of the compelling value it delivers. This new solution provides DragonWave customers additional bandwidth for their existing or new microwave links and Siklu mmWave customers the ability to achieve greater distances with higher availability than can be achieved by only using 70/80GHz frequencies. The integrated Extend offering is a best-of-breed solution from the two leading manufacturers of high-capacity wireless connectivity, and we are looking forward to bringing this unique solution to our customers."

Extend is now available from a select list of leading authorized systems integrators and distributors including:

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About DragonWave

DragonWave, a unit of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASAQ: COMS), is a leading provider of high-capacity packet microwave solutions that drive next-generation IP networks. DragonWave's carrier-grade, point-to-point packet microwave systems transmit broadband voice, video, and data. These microwave systems enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly in a cost-effective time. The principal application of DragonWave's portfolio is a wireless network transport/any-haul/Xhaul, including a range of products ideally suited to support the emergence of underlying small cell networks. Additional solutions include leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension, and enterprise networks (WAN and LAN extensions). DragonWave's award-winning products are known in the industry for their leading capacity, reliability, and spectral efficiency.

About Siklu Inc.

Siklu delivers multi-Gigabit "wireless fiber" connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul and municipal network connectivity -- all running over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber.

Contacts For COMSovereign Holding Corp:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

[email protected]



External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us



and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]



Contacts For Siklu Inc.:

Alex Doorduyn, VP/GM – Americas

Siklu Inc.

323-217-8199

[email protected]

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.

Related Links

droneaviationcorp.com

