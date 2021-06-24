Dragos, Inc. Partners with Garland Technology to Provide Comprehensive ICS/OT Cybersecurity Solution

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of Network TAP, Network Packet Broker, and Inline Bypass solutions, and Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments, today announced a partnership that will enhance visibility, control, and cyber resilience across critical infrastructure networks.

Together, the Dragos Platform and Garland Technology's network TAP products streamline the security of ICS/OT network infrastructures. Garland Technology's visibility solutions feed the right data at the right time to the Dragos Platform.

"Securing industrial networks is an exciting space as more ICS/OT teams embrace cybersecurity best practices. To ensure tools like the Dragos Platform protect industrial networks without creating added vulnerabilities, we have specialized network TAPs and accessories for these environments. Our OT solutions are ideal for networks prone to small spaces, vibration, extreme temperatures, and data diode requirements," states Chris Bihary, CEO of Garland Technology. "Connecting security tools to OT networks using our data diode TAPs ensure tools see the required traffic and never send unwanted traffic back into the industrial network. We enjoy removing obstacles with our products so ICS/OT teams can successfully protect their industrial networks."



The Dragos Platform allows users to visualize industrial assets and their communications, detect threats as they occur, and utilize prescriptive workbench tools for more efficient investigations and response while helping to avoid operational impacts to the existing security team's operations.

The joint solution provides OT and IT teams visibility magnification, significantly reducing the potential for disruption to production lines across critical infrastructures in energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, and building automation.



"The Dragos Platform employs threat behavior analytics to provide unparalleled detection of adversaries targeting industrial control systems (ICS). Furthermore, the Dragos threat behavior analytics map to the ICS-ATT&CK framework from MITRE, an ICS-specific threat behavior framework built to characterize the activity found uniquely in ICS/OT environments. Protecting your operation from threats and anomalies requires deep packet-level visibility and accurate information. Together, we reduce blind spots, enabling safe, continuous monitoring of industrial networks for asset identification and threat detection, helping to eliminate the barriers to digital transformation," states Josh Carlson, Senior Business Development Manager at Dragos.

About Dragos, Inc

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and private sector experience. Dragos codifies the knowledge of our cybersecurity experts into an integrated software platform that provides customers critical visibility into industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) networks so that threats are identified and can be addressed before they become significant events. Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including power and water utilities, energy, and manufacturing, and are optimized for emerging applications like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT). Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East.

About Garland Technology

Garland Technology is a trusted leader in critical infrastructure visibility solutions for industrial, enterprise, and government agencies worldwide. We believe secure network visibility should be an easy, seamless experience. Since 2011, Garland Technology has worked with OT customers to identify their unique challenges and requirements. Garland delivers the industry's most reliable Network TAP, Data Diode, Network Packet Broker and Inline Bypass solutions, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, and Australia.

