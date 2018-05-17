Dragos Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Industrial IoT and OT Security by Gartner

"The Dragos mission set out to do something different," said Dragos' CEO and Co-Founder Robert M. Lee. "We focused on combining our expert ICS cybersecurity practitioners with threat intelligence into our technology. It's exciting to see it working so well as to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor."

Dragos offers a comprehensive industrial threat detection and response solution that uses an intelligence-driven approach to detect threats and empower its customers with the knowledge of how to respond to them. The Dragos solution ecosystem includes: the Dragos Platform, software providing industrial control system (ICS)-specific asset discovery, threat detection, and investigation capabilities; Dragos Threat Operations Center, providing ICS threat hunting, incident response services, and ICS cybersecurity training; and Dragos ICS WorldView, providing global, ICS-specific threat intelligence in the form of weekly reports and critical alerts.

Dragos' technology and services are focused on helping its customers gain better visibility of their ICS assets, understand their networks' specific threats, and put proper security infrastructure in place for those specific threats. Dragos codifies the ICS-specific knowledge of its threat intelligence team through the technology to its customers, which means more effective and efficient defense and on-the-job training through its investigation playbooks—step-by-step guides that aid analysts during investigations and incident response.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Dragos applies expert human intelligence and threat behavior analytics to redefine industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity. Its industry-first, ICS cybersecurity ecosystem provides industrial security practitioners with unprecedented situational awareness over their environments, with comprehensive threat intelligence, detection, and response capabilities. Dragos' solutions include: the Dragos Platform, software providing ICS-specific asset discovery, threat detection, and investigation capabilities; Dragos Threat Operations Center, providing ICS threat hunting, incident response services, and ICS cybersecurity training; and Dragos ICS WorldView, providing global, ICS-specific threat intelligence in the form of weekly reports and critical alerts upon discovery. Headquartered in metropolitan Washington DC, Dragos' team of ICS cybersecurity experts are practitioners who've lived the problems the industry faces, hailing from across the U.S. Intelligence Community to private sector industrial companies. For more information, please visit dragos.com.

