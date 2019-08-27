DragynSkyn Announces Kickstarter Campaign To Fund Revolutionary Compression Apparel Designed To Be Worn Under Ballistic Body Armor

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DragynSkyn is excited to announce the upcoming launch of their Kickstarter campaign on August 17th, 2019. The crowdfunding campaign will mark the release of new, high-performance compression apparel for men and women.

A revolutionary apparel designed to replace "moisture-wicking" base shirts, DragynSkyn has created the rebirth of compression apparel. Developed specifically for those who wear body armor, the fabric used in the DragynSkyn Extreme Base Apparel compression shirts solves many problems faced by police officers, military personnel, those who work at corrections facilities, and others who wear ballistic body armor on duty.

With traditional moisture-wicking base apparel, moisture is pulled from the body but then has nowhere to go other than directly into the expensive body armor. Not only does this cause bacteria to grow which can lead to skin irritation and foul odors, but it can also cause the armor to break down faster, shortening its lifespan, making it less effective, and may cause a need for replacement sooner.

DragynSkyn's founder, Darryll VanDeursen, created the fabric for his compression apparel after ten years in law enforcement. He realized that traditional base layers were causing more problems than they were solving. He says, "I realized that a moisture-wicking fabric doesn't work for my industry. I discovered when sweat is 'wicked' to the surface of the fabric, it has nowhere to go and is absorbed by the Kevlar. With no ventilation due to the body armor being compressed against the body, I believed in order to prevent this problem someone had to invent a new type of fabric technology... so I did."

DragynSkyn's Extreme Base Apparel is designed to be worn under body armor. It is made from a patent-pending fabric which was created specifically to solve problems like reducing foul odors and skin irritation caused by other compression layers that trap moisture between the body and the ballistic armor. It is ultra-breathable and dries several times faster than standard moisture-wicking fabric. The fabric technology used in the Extreme Base Apparel shirts vaporizes sweat and mimics the body's natural cooling method to produce the correct environment needed to accelerate cooling and drying.

The antimicrobial fabric developed by DragynSkyn consists of a three-layer TPU laminate construction that vaporizes sweat while minimizing odor. The outer layer is windproof and waterproof while still allowing moisture to be released, keeping you comfortable regardless of the weather.

The new line of compression clothing from DragynSkyn will include short and long sleeve compression shirts for both men and women and are available in a variety of colors, including black, white, Coyote Tan for Military use.

If you are interested in learning more about the new, revolutionary base apparel from DragynSkyn, you can learn more at www.DragynSkyn.com

About DragynSkyn:

DragynSkyn is a manufacturer of performance-ready base apparel. With a compression-like fit, DragynSkyn is designed to be worn underneath ballistic body armor. Created by a law enforcement officer, DragynSkyn has a patent-pending three-layer design which pulls moisture away from the body without allowing harmful bacteria through. This prevents the bacteria from soaking into body armor which can cause foul odors and cause the armor to breakdown prematurely.

While originally designed for law enforcement and military personnel, DragynSkyn's innovative design has made it a frontrunner in the compression clothing industry. The apparel can be worn while participating in extreme sports such as motocross and auto racing, or while hunting, exercising, or doing other physical activities.

You can learn more about DragynSkyn and how their revolutionary apparel is improving the comfort level of those who serve while wearing ballistic body armor at www.DragynSkyn.com

