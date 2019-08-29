DragynSkyn Kickstarter Campaign Launches to Fund Revolutionary Compression Apparel for Use Under Ballistic Body Armor

CLOVIS, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DragynSkyn is proud to announce its upcoming line of revolutionary compression apparel that is designed to perform and function under ballistic body armor. Through a crowdfunding Kickstarter campaign, DragynSkyn has released its Extreme Base Apparel to the public for pre-order and investment opportunities.

DragynSkyn DragynSkyn

DragynSkyn's Extreme Base Apparel is different than traditional "moisture-wicking" compression shirts. While those shirts wick moisture away from the body, the shirt remains damp and uncomfortable. For those who wear ballistic body armor on duty, thick hunting vests, heavy-duty outerwear and even hot athletic gear, this means that the moisture gets trapped between you and your armor, causing bacterial growth, foul odors, and chafing.

In addition to greatly reducing bad odors and discomfort, the DragynSkyn base apparel can also help avoid the accelerated degradation of the body armor caused by bacteria and trapped moisture. For police officers, firefighters, military personnel, and other public servants, this benefit may help lengthen the armor's lifespan, keeping it as effective as possible and saving on premature replacements.

DragynSkyn solves this problem with its patent-pending, three-layer design which pulls moisture away from the body and vaporizes it several times faster than traditional compression shirts. At the same time, it keeps odor-causing bacteria from passing through and reaching the body armor or other outer layer due to the microporous laminate layer. This prevents the outer layers from soaking up smelly bacteria or becoming moisture-logged, keeping you comfortable and fresh all day.

Created for the men and women who wear body armor on duty, DragynSkyn is also ideal for athletes who wear padding, hunters, extreme sports enthusiasts, and anyone else who is ready for a better option for compression apparel.

About DragynSkyn:

DragynSkyn was created by active-duty peace officer Darryll VanDeursen after ten years in law enforcement. He realized that traditional base apparel was causing problems rather than solving them. After long shifts on duty, he realized that himself and the men and women he worked with all had the same problem: smelly Kevlar.

He says of his innovative compression apparel, "I started by breaking down how this problem begins and how it needed to be resolved. Sweat is comprised of 98% water and the remaining chemicals and minerals. When sweat accumulates on the skin, naturally-occurring bacteria is activated and begins to break down creating the foul body odor that contaminates everything you wear. By engineering a fabric that stretches like compression material but allowing only water vapor to come through, leaving the odor-causing bacteria behind, I believed the issue would be resolved."

After testing his product for two years on the force, inventor Darryll VanDeursen is ready to make DragynSkyn available to the public through the official Kickstarter campaign.

DragynSkyn will be available for both men and women, in short- and long-sleeve styles, and will come in several different colors. You can get involved by visiting the DragynSkyn Kickstarter page or learn more at www.DragynSkyn.com

Press Contact:

Farra Lanzer

220600@email4pr.com

970-541-3284

SOURCE DragynSkyn