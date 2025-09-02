Drai's Nightclub Moves to Its Original Home, Marking a New Era Where Intimacy Leads the Experience

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After over a decade at the top of the Las Vegas Strip, the iconic Drai's Nightclub is embarking on its next chapter. This fall, Drai's will move from its legendary rooftop location at The Cromwell Hotel back to its original home, the intimate, iconic basement space that first introduced the world to Drai's nearly 30 years ago.

Drai's Las Vegas

As Drai's move back home, they are bringing with them the same high-caliber music programming that has made Drai's a global destination for nearly three decades. Drai's will feature multiple sounds across different rooms, offering something for everyone. Whether you're seeking hip-hop, house, or a genre-blending late-night vibe, Drai's will be a club for everyone; curated, immersive, and electric. The new Drai's Nightclub will be open five nights a week, delivering unforgettable experiences every time the doors open.

This evolution is led by Dustin Drai, who takes the reins from his father, Victor, the visionary who defined Las Vegas nightlife. Victor pioneered bottle service in the United States, created some of the most successful venues in history, including Tryst and XS at Wynn Las Vegas, and helped give rise to an industry that has created countless jobs and generated billions for the city of Las Vegas. An industry trailblazer, he is admired for his indelible legacy and as a leader for whom people are proud to work.

More than a nightclub, Drai's has always been at the nexus of music, culture and social experience. From the first-ever rooftop performance with Chris Brown to sold-out residencies with The Weeknd and other iconic artists, it has been the stage for this generation's greatest performers. The brand's growth over the last decade is something Victor Drai could have never imagined.

"The past ten years on the rooftop have been nothing short of legendary. We are proud and humbled to have been the undisputed home of hip-hop and live entertainment in the world! We've welcomed over four million guests and hosted residencies with more than 40 iconic artists, some of whom have been with us from the very beginning," said Victor Drai. "This is not only the end of an era, but also the end of something that will never be able to be recreated. We could not be prouder of what we've accomplished."

The rooftop may be going quiet, but Drai's is not going anywhere. With this move, Drai's is once again evolving, returning to its roots while redefining what going out means in a post-mega-club world.

"Drai's has always been about innovation and energy," said Dustin Drai. "We started small, scaled big, and now we're going back to what made the brand special in the first place — connection. The future of nightlife isn't about the biggest room or the biggest artist. It's about the people you're with, the room you're in, and the feeling you get when it all comes together."

While the rooftop venue will permanently close as a nightclub and beachclub, it will continue to exist as a luxury private event venue and will reopen to the public as a resort-style pool under a new name in Summer 2026.

"We are tremendously proud of our longstanding partnership with Drai's. Victor's vision for what nightlife can be has always been on the cutting edge, and we're thrilled that he and Dustin will have an opportunity to once again reshape the nightclub experience with innovative programming in a curated, creative environment," said Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment Regional President. "We look forward to the next chapter at Drai's and the opportunities ahead as we completely reimagine the property as a whole."

The final weekend of rooftop operations will take place over Halloween, with celebrations running Friday, October 31 through Sunday, November 2. Sunday night will serve as the industry closing party, honoring a legacy while toasting the future.

Drai's is not closing — it's becoming more curated, more connected. Drai's is still the Only Place to Be.

