DRAIVER Deepens Partnership with Uber for Business, Offering Automotive Industry Software Companies a Comprehensive Mobility Solution

"The partnership gives automotive software companies the ability to offer both vehicle logistics and personal mobility." Tweet this

"This partnership with Uber for Business allows any company that sells, services, or rents vehicles to move vehicles, customers and employees where they need to be, when they need to be there," said Zarif Haque, founder and CEO of DRAIVER. "The combination of our patented logistics software platform with Uber for Business' world-leading mobility platform unlocks incredible value for the entire industry."

"Uber for Business is proud to bring the best of Uber's innovations to more than 150,000 organizations around the world," said Christopher Howard, Global Head of Channel Partnerships at Uber for Business. "With DRAIVER, we look forward to bringing enhanced functionality to our partnership and opening up exciting new opportunities for mobility, cost savings, and flexible logistics capacity for the automotive industry. Across all of Uber for Business' solutions, our goal is to help companies tackle some of the biggest business challenges they face."

About DRAIVER

DRAIVER pioneered the best-in-class AI logistics software combined with a national vetted and insured driver marketplace. DRAIVER services cover over 61 cities across the US and has expanded operations to Mexico in 2021, with expansion to Latin America planned in 2022. Clients range from Multi-National Fleet and Rental Companies, OEMs, Large Automotive Groups, and single location businesses. https://www.draiver.com

Media Contact:

Jim Bauman

520-277-3852

[email protected]

SOURCE DRAIVER

Related Links

https://www.draiver.com

