DRAIVER names Anthony Monteiro as Chief Operating Officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRAIVER, a software leader in the vehicle transportation industry, today announced that veteran technology executive Anthony Monteiro will transition from President of Automotive Retail to becoming the company's Chief Operating Officer. Monteiro has years of experience in product innovation, sales management, operations, and scaling young companies. Monteiro spent over 25 years in a variety of leadership roles with the industry's leading companies like: ELEAD CRM/CDK Global, Sonic Automotive, Prime Motor Group, and Autoweb.com. Prior to joining the company, he served as Vice President of Product at ELEAD CRM, a CDK Global Company, known as the Nation's number one CRM software for Automotive Sales, Servicing and Marketing for over 6000 dealers in the US.

At DRAIVER, Monteiro will be responsible for Strategic Partnerships, Sales, Marketing, Professional Services, Recruitment, and ensuring operational excellence. Having driven growth strategies with several of the nation's top companies within several businesses, Monteiro will also focus on fueling DRAIVER's continued accelerated growth and expansion into new verticals.

DRAIVER CEO, Zarif Haque commented: "Anthony has a strong and reputable track record of successfully implementing strategic visions that have catapulted several companies from start-ups to large industry leaders. Throughout his career he has overachieved in driving profitability and revenue growth. He holds a unique combination of intimate industry knowledge and a leadership style which has proven to be extremely successful in his past endeavors. Anthony has successfully maneuvered through numerous ventures demonstrating his ability to scale quickly and effectively, while maintaining integrity and a positive culture. We now have the industry's most advanced technology platform, numerous issued patents, and an extremely talented team. We are looking forward to further establishing our brand with Anthony's expertise by introducing new strategies and initiatives that I believe will unlock the company's full potential. We are extremely excited about this addition to the DRAIVER family. "

Monteiro commented on his new role: "This is an industry need that many companies have been trying to solve for a very long time and what I find most compelling about what we are doing at DRAIVER is that we have solutions that not only solve the challenges around moving vehicles, it is an all-in-one solution for the execution of moving essentially anything including people and packages. We are truly delivering the best option for clients around the country that are struggling to facilitate this new culture of selling and servicing vehicles remotely, while at the same time providing a platform for thousands of people to make a great living through these trying times. With our recent additions to the senior management team like Liam Kirby, Carmen Andreoli and Jason Fayling we are bringing some of the most experienced leadership and result oriented team in the industry, DRAIVER is poised for even greater success. I'm looking forward to helping take the company to the next level in 2021."

About DRAIVER

DRAIVER disrupted the market by pioneering the best-in-class AI logistics platform combined with a national vetted and insured driver marketplace. DRAIVER has offices in the Kansas City area, services cover over 61 cities across the US and are expanding operations to Mexico in 2021 and their contract driver network exceeds 6000 associates. Clients range from large Multi-National Fleet and Rental Companies, OEMs, Large Automotive Groups as well as single location small businesses. https://www.draiver.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE DRAIVER

Related Links

https://www.draiver.com

