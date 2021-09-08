DRAIVER names Bauman as Vice President of Client Success

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRAIVER is pleased to announce the addition of Jim Bauman as Vice President of Client Success to its leadership team. Jim is an automotive, software, and rideshare industry veteran.

Jim has over two decades of experience in the automotive and rideshare industries, having most recently served as Automotive Partnerships Lead at Uber for Business. Serving in customer-facing leadership roles at technology companies such as Dealer.com, LotLinx, Podium, and Uber, Bauman is well suited to join a fast growing company with the goal of building a world class customer success program.

At DRAIVER, Bauman will be responsible for the success of the clients that depend on DRAIVER's vehicle movement technology and services. He will be building a seamless customer onboarding program, and recruiting and leading a talented and experienced account management team. Having served in similar roles at both Dealer.com and LotLinx, he is well suited for this crucial role.

"Jim has a unique background as a leader in both automotive and rideshare," said DRAIVER CEO Zarif Haque. "His work in deepening our partnership with Uber and his thorough understanding of the automotive industry make him an excellent choice to set the tone and direction of our client success programs.

"Jim will be working with our growing team and our partners to build the best customer experience program possible. Jim also has experience in working with many of our key partners already, so we're excited to see what we will accomplish together."

Bauman commented on what it means to embrace this crucial role at DRAIVER:

"DRAIVER's patented technology that efficiently moves vehicles for fleet owners, rental companies, and dealerships impressed me from the first day I met Zarif. But technology is only part of the challenge in building a successful company in this industry. Giving clients the tools, knowledge, and service they need is my main goal and motivation. People matter. That's the dedication and experience I'll bring to this role."

About DRAIVER

DRAIVER disrupted the market by pioneering the best-in-class AI logistics platform combined with a national vetted and insured driver marketplace. DRAIVER has offices in the Kansas City area, services cover over 61 cities across the US and are expanding operations to Mexico in 2021. Clients range from large Multi-National Fleet and Rental Companies, OEMs, Large Automotive Groups, and single location businesses. https://www.draiver.com

