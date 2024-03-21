DRAKE AND DEMGY FORM TRANS-ATLANTIC ALLIANCE IN HIGH-PERFORMANCE POLYMER SOLUTIONS

CYPRESS, Texas, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DRAKE Plastics Ltd. Co. based in Cypress Texas, USA, and DEMGY group headquartered in Saint-Aubin-sur-Gaillon, France, have formed an alliance to provide customers a broader range of high-performance plastics solutions for challenging applications.

Designated the "Liberty Alliance," the partnership draws its name from the close historic ties between the two countries.

The Liberty Alliance opens our mutual products and services to customers in France, and to international customers.

DRAKE and DEMGY are leaders in high-performance polymer solutions in their regions. Both have years of application expertise in high-technology industries including aerospace, medical, mobility and semiconductor manufacturing. The synergy from their distinct application, production, and market coverage capabilities offers customers fast access to a wider spectrum of reliable, cost-effective engineering solutions.

A key element of the alliance is DEMGY's appointment as the preferred distributor in France for DRAKE's semi-finished machinable shapes extruded from specialty PEEK and polyketones, Torlon polyamide-imide grades and other high-performance polymers. DEMGY will also offer turnkey solutions in these materials for mutual customers.

"With engineering locations in both geographies, the Liberty Alliance opens our mutual products and services to customers in France, and to international customers," said Steven Quance, DRAKE President & Founder.

According to Pierre-Jean-Leduc, DEMGY Group CEO, "The alliance brings our customers greater applications expertise and access to high-performance semi-finished shapes in a size range and level of quality unsurpassed worldwide."

Drake Plastics initiated operations in 1996 with the extrusion of machinable stock shapes made from glass reinforced Torlon® 5030 PAI to support the Javelin Missile Program. The Cypress, Texas, company has since expanded its portfolio with machinable shapes, injection molded parts and precision machined components made from Torlon® PAI, PEEK, PAEK, Ryton® PPS, and other ultra-high-performance polymers. Its developments include a unique range of sizes and configurations that have opened many new applications to these materials for customers worldwide. Drake is an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified manufacturer and focuses on lean operating principles throughout its organization. Visit www.drakeplastics.com to learn more.

Founded in 1947, DEMGY, an innovative plastics processing technology group, designs and manufactures high-performance plastic and composite solutions that are lighter than metal, to promote energy savings. DEMGY is actively involved in the process of decarbonizing industry. Its circular Multiplasturgy® offer, a one-stop shop for its 14 areas of technological expertise, starts with eco-design, which enables upstream management of the end-of-life of products and their recyclability. The Normandy-based Group has 5 sites in France, including its head office at St-Aubin-sur-Gaillon (27), 2 in Germany, 2 in Romania and 1 in the United States, as well as 3 R&D centers. In 2023, DEMGY Group generated a turnover of €100 million, 7% of which was invested in R&D and capital expenditure. DEMGY now employs more than 800 people.

