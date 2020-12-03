Drake Bank Honors Team Members as 2020 Heroes

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake Bank has honored each team member as a 2020 Hero for their commitment to our community and company mission and vision. The Merriam Webster Dictionary defines the word 'hero' as "a person admired for achievements and noble qualities" and "one who shows great courage."

Community bankers are known for making a local difference in the community. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded this year, Representative Tom Emmer stated: "Community banks will be the doctors and nurses on the financial front lines leading our economy through its recovery and back to good health."

What Representative Emmer predicted is what we have seen occur.

As a 2020 Hero, each team member has received a Hero 2020 pin and a special bonus recognizing their commitment as a Financial Services Sector Essential Critical Infrastructure Worker as defined by Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, on March 22, 2020. "If you work in a critical infrastructure sector, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule," stated Mnuchin. "The Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce for the financial services sector, includes workers who are needed to process and maintain systems for processing financial transactions and services, such as payment, clearing and settlement services, wholesale funding, insurance services, and capital markets activities; to provide consumer access to banking and lending services, including ATMs, movement of currency (e.g., armored cash carriers); support financial operations, such as those staffing data and security operations centers; and key third party providers who deliver core services. These individuals are critical to maintaining safe and efficient financial services and ensuring citizens have access to these services that are necessary to conduct their daily lives."

In addition to the special bonus, team members have been challenged to identify other heroes they know in our community and share their stories.

"In March 2020, we gathered the Drake Bank team to discuss the uncertainty of a world-wide pandemic and the possible impact on our community. We discussed the importance of service as a critical source of liquidity and support for our local community. The Drake team responded to the incredible uncertainty with a natural and healthy amount of fear, alongside a 110% dedication to ensuring and maintaining our commitment to building a better future for everyone in our community," said Greg Larson, President and CEO at Drake Bank. "No one could have expected the extent to which the pandemic would have affected all of us. Likewise, no one could have predicted the resolve and determination our dedicated team has displayed. As a leader, director, and shareholder, it is an honor to work with our team and within an industry on the front line, helping our small businesses and communities not only survive but thrive."

As the pandemic continues, we thank not only our Drake Bank Heroes but all the other community bankers and essential workers for their achievements, courage, and dedication to helping build a better future.

Drake Bank is a purpose-driven independent community bank with a single location near downtown St. Paul. We are committed to building a better future for local businesses and families who depend upon their success. We were founded in 2002 by a group of successful entrepreneurs who saw an opportunity to create a community bank serving the east side of the Twin Cities. Start building a better future with us. Learn more at drake-bank.com.

