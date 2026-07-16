Drake Expands End-to-End Professional Services with Launch of Drake Audit Defense™

New post-filing audit defense service extends Drake Software's support beyond tax preparation, helping firms save time while delivering greater value to clients.

FRANKLIN, N.C., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake Software, a leader in professional tax preparation solutions, today announced the launch of Drake Audit Defense™, a new post-filing audit defense service designed to help tax professionals better support their clients after a return is filed. The new offering represents another step in Drake's continued investment in delivering integrated products and services that support tax professionals throughout the entire client journey—from intake to post-filing.

Enrollment for Drake Audit Defense is available now for Drake Software customers for Tax Year 2026 returns. Customers can enroll by logging into their account at DrakeSoftware.com

Drake Audit Defense provides tax professionals with an easy-to-offer service that helps clients navigate eligible IRS and state tax notices, audit assistance, and qualifying tax-related identity theft assistance. By reducing the administrative burden associated with post-filing issues, firms can spend less time managing notices and audits while providing additional value and peace of mind to their clients.

"Tax professionals are looking for more than software—they're looking for solutions that help them run more efficient practices and deliver exceptional client experiences," said Alice Curry, Chief Customer Offer. "Drake Audit Defense is another example of how we're expanding the Drake ecosystem with integrated services that support firms before, during, and after tax season."

"Our goal is to make it easy for firms to manage the products and services they rely on in one connected Drake experience," said Curry. "By integrating Drake Audit Defense alongside our growing portfolio of workflow solutions and enhancements, we're giving customers greater visibility into their practice, fewer administrative tasks, and a simpler way to manage their business while delivering even more value to their clients."

Drake Audit Defense is designed specifically for Drake Software customers and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, making it simple to enroll clients during the tax preparation process while providing trusted support by credentialed tax experts when post-filing issues arise.

About Drake Software

For more than four decades, Drake Software has provided innovative tax preparation and practice management solutions that help tax professionals serve their clients with confidence. Today, Drake continues to expand its ecosystem with integrated products and services that support firms from client intake through post-filing, helping practices work more efficiently while delivering exceptional client experiences.

Media Contact:

Colleen Woods Heikka

Sr. Director, Product Marketing

[email protected]

+1-781-588-6339

SOURCE Drake Software, LLC