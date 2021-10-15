Drake Invests in Bullrider and Becomes a Partner and Advisor

Grammy-award winning artist joins his longtime collaborator Noah "40" Shebib as an investor, advisor and partner to this popular cannabis brand

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bullrider, a cannabis brand with a storied history in the Canadian cannabis landscape, is welcoming Aubrey Drake Graham ("Drake"), a Grammy-award winning rapper, singer-songwriter and producer as the brand's new partner and strategic advisor.

Drake joins OVO co-founder and producer, Noah “40” Shebib as an investor, partner and advisor in cannabis brand, Bullrider. (CNW Group/Bullrider)

Under this partnership, Drake joins OVO co-founder and producer, Noah "40" Shebib as an investor, partner and advisor. 40's involvement with the brand was spurred by the brand's namesake strain, Afghani Bullrider, which he credits as a life-changing product that has helped manage symptoms related to his decades long journey with multiple sclerosis. Drake now joins Bullrider, a subsidiary of Robes Inc., as co-owners alongside industry veterans 40, Maxim Zavet and Lorne Greenberg. The brand's offerings have expanded to multiple high-grade strains, merchandise, retail and premium cannabis products.

Encouraged by 40's tenacity and knowledge of the recreational cannabis space, Drake will play a role in advising and helping with strategy as part of the brands mission to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to the North American market. "I've always viewed 40 as the expert when it comes to cannabis so I'm very excited to invest, partner and contribute to setting a new standard for a premium cannabis experience." said Drake.

"My involvement with Bullrider stems from the urge to help consumers access high-grade strains with the same recreational therapeutic benefits that I've been able to enjoy," said 40, "It's not just another cannabis brand, Bullrider has a deep reverence for quality cannabis and its medicinal properties which I've always been extremely passionate about."

"At the heart of Bullrider is the convergence of street art, hip-hop and limited premium Cannabis product drops," said CEO Maxim Zavet. "We're honored to create a space for Drake and 40 to continue their iconic partnership in lending their innovation and drive to sharing our products with the world."

Bullrider is set to open their unique farm-gate flagship store in Brampton, Ontario offering a one-of-a-kind cannabis production and retail experience in October 2021.

About Bullrider

Bullrider is bringing the finest cannabis products to the recreational market available directly to consumers. Bullrider, a subsidiary of Robes Inc. is co-owned by international Hip-Hop artist Aubrey "Drake" Graham, OVO Sound founder and Cannabis aficionado Noah Shebib "40", industry veteran Maxim Zavet and entrepreneur Lorne Greenberg.

